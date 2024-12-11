Dricus, Tyla top Google's 2024 SA search trends

Dricus du Plessis, Ronwen Williams, Akani Simbine and Tatyana Smith were some of the top-searched athletes in South Africa in 2024.

Google has released its 'Year in Search 2024' results. The top trending search terms in South Africa include some famous local stars. Dricus du Plessis was the top-searched athlete. The South African middleweight champ made headlines in August when he beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. Mike Tyson VS Jake Paul came in second. Their exhibition fight, which was streamed on Netflix, drew more than 108 million viewers worldwide. Here's a look at the top 10 searched athletes. 1. Dricus du Plessis

2. Mike Tyson VS Jake Paul

3. Lamine Yamal

4. Ronwen Williams

5. Akani Simbine

6. Nico Williams

7. Christian Horner

8. Riyad Mahrez

9. Rhulani Mokwena

10. Tatjana Smith

Grammy Award-winner Tyla was also featured in the top search music category. The 'Water' hitmaker had a successful year, recently wrapping up a successful two-city tour in South Africa with sold-out shows. Rolling Stone magazine named her debut self-titled album named one of the best of 2024. The 22-year-old also broke a Billboard chart record. She was the fourth most searched music artist on Google South Africa, following Malome Vector at number one, Shebeshxt, and Chris Brown. Disgraced rapper P Diddy completed the top five searches.

