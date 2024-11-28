Tyla's 'Water' breaks Billboard chart record

Tyla has another reason to celebrate. According to Chart Data, her smash hit, 'Water', has become the first solo in history to spend an entire year at #1 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart. The song has spent a whopping 52 weeks at the top of the chart. Tyla scored her first global hit with 'Water' in July 2023. The track peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100, and earned the 22-year-old her first-ever Grammy. Since then, Tyla has released several songs, including 'Jump' featuring Gunna and Skillibeng, which was featured on Barack Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist. Seven songs from her debut album, 'TYLA', were in the top 10 of Billboard's Afrobeats chart in April 2024. 'Truth or Dare', 'ART', 'No.1' featuring Tems, and 'On My Body' ft. Becky G were just some of the tracks that made the top 10.

Tyla's "Water" becomes the first solo song in history to spend an entire year at #1 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart (52 weeks). pic.twitter.com/TZry2O4zoh — chart data (@chartdata) November 27, 2024

In 2024, Tyla proved she was more than a one-hit wonder as her music reached new heights around the world. Not only did she win several awards, including her first-ever MTV VMA and MTV EMA trophies, but she also was one of the most streamed female artists on Spotify for the year. 'TYLA', which achieved gold certification in America, was the #9 most streamed album on Spotify in 2024. She finished one place behind Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter'. Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' album claimed the #1 spot ahead of Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' (#2) and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet'. Shakira, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Gracie Abrams, and Dua Lipa's albums are also on the list.

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

As if that wasn't enough good news for the month, Tyla was also announced as one of the performers set to appear at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival in California. "Had many opportunities to go but swore to myself that the first time I go to Coachella, imma be performing… and look now!💋," she wrote on X. Tyla will take to the stage on Friday, April 11 and April 18. Lady Gaga will be the headline act of the day with Missy Elliot, GloRilla, Blackpink's Lisa, and FKA twigs also featuring.

Had many opportunities to go but swore to myself that the first time I go to Coachella, imma be performing… and look now!💋 https://t.co/TcR5vr6oZz — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) November 21, 2024

Oh, no, we are not done yet! Tyla also bagged a big brand deal with Stanley, the maker of the popular cups that everyone and their mama is walking around with. Tyla's tiger-themed Stanley Cup was released on November 26. "Got mine 🔥 This [is] my first ever Stanley. I am excited!!!" one fan wrote on Instagram. Tyla is booked and busy!