Rachel Kolisi on Tatjana Smith: 'I can't believe she's my sister-in-law'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Rachel Kolisi is beaming with pride after her brother's wife, Tatjana Smith, gave her an up close look at her Olympic gold medal.
It seems every day is a celebration in the Kolisi household.
This time, the family is celebrating Olympic swimmer Tatjana Smith (née Schoenmaker), who just happens to be Rachel Kolisi's sister-in-law.
The breaststroke champ is back in South Africa after an impressive showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Tatjana, who won gold in the 100-metre and silver in the 200-metre breaststroke, is married to Rachel's brother Joel Smith. The pair tied the knot in 2023.
"I can’t believe she’s my sister-in-law. A South African gem, I’m so proud of you @tatjanaschoen for the medals yes, but mostly for the sacrifices, hard decisions, and commitment to our good Lord," Rachel captioned a picture of herself posing next to Tatjana and her gold medal.
Tatjana also showed her sister-in-law some love in the comments section.
"Was sooo nice to see you and can’t wait to spend more time with you and the fam next week," she wrote.
Rachel's brother Joel travelled to Paris with his wife and witnessed her make history. He is one of her biggest supporters.
"To my: coffee loving, sunset chasing, adventure seeking, quick learning, nanaga obsessing, always clowning, padel playing, cake making, hard working, fine-wine aging wife, I flipping love you," he wrote on her 27th birthday.
Rachel's lunch date with her Olympic medalist sister-in-law and her sports manager brother came just a few days after the Springboks thrashed the Wallabies 33-7 in their Rugby Championship match held in Brisbane, Australia.
Siya Kolisi and the rest of Team South Africa will play their second match against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, August 17.
Kick-off is at 11:45am South African time.
Main image credit: Instagram/@rachelkolisi
