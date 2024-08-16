Rachel Kolisi on Tatjana Smith: 'I can't believe she's my sister-in-law'

It seems every day is a celebration in the Kolisi household.

This time, the family is celebrating Olympic swimmer Tatjana Smith (née Schoenmaker), who just happens to be Rachel Kolisi's sister-in-law.

The breaststroke champ is back in South Africa after an impressive showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tatjana, who won gold in the 100-metre and silver in the 200-metre breaststroke, is married to Rachel's brother Joel Smith. The pair tied the knot in 2023.

"I can’t believe she’s my sister-in-law. A South African gem, I’m so proud of you @tatjanaschoen for the medals yes, but mostly for the sacrifices, hard decisions, and commitment to our good Lord," Rachel captioned a picture of herself posing next to Tatjana and her gold medal.