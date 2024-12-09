Tyla adds another SA concert date after sold out shows

'Water' hitmaker Tyla has added an extra concert to her South African tour after sold-out shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The 22-year-old wowed her tygers, as her fans are called, at the GrandWest Arena in the Mother City and the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Thursday and Saturday.

Thousands of people sang along as Tyla performed several of her hit songs, including her Grammy Award-winning single, 'Water'. 'Truth or Dare', 'ART' and 'Jump' – which made it onto Barack Obama's 2024 summer playlist – were also part of her set.

"The past 2 shows felt like I was rocking [with] my friends," she wrote on X.

During her performance in Cape Town, Tyla told the audience that it was "so good to be home".

"I haven’t been home in six months. Six months is very long. Guys, as soon as I got home, I went to the Chicken Licken line and got myself some hot wings and some sliders. You know the story,” the Daily Sun quoted her as saying.