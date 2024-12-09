Tyla adds another SA concert date after sold out shows
Updated | By Music Reporter
South Africa's darling! Tyla's fans came out in their thousands to support her recent shows in South Africa.
'Water' hitmaker Tyla has added an extra concert to her South African tour after sold-out shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
The 22-year-old wowed her tygers, as her fans are called, at the GrandWest Arena in the Mother City and the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Thursday and Saturday.
Thousands of people sang along as Tyla performed several of her hit songs, including her Grammy Award-winning single, 'Water'. 'Truth or Dare', 'ART' and 'Jump' – which made it onto Barack Obama's 2024 summer playlist – were also part of her set.
"The past 2 shows felt like I was rocking [with] my friends," she wrote on X.
During her performance in Cape Town, Tyla told the audience that it was "so good to be home".
"I haven’t been home in six months. Six months is very long. Guys, as soon as I got home, I went to the Chicken Licken line and got myself some hot wings and some sliders. You know the story,” the Daily Sun quoted her as saying.
The past 2 shows felt like I was rocking w my friends— Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) December 8, 2024
❤️🐅 ILY SA pic.twitter.com/WFHeGIREjK
Tyla concert tickets
Tyla, whose latest single 'Push 2 Start' is at #27 on the ECR Top 40, had so much fun during her shows in CT and JHB that she decided to add another concert to her tour.
The third and final show of her two-city tour will take place at the SunBet Arena in Tshwane (Pretoria) on Saturday, January 18. Tickets go live on Monday, December 9.
Concertgoers can't stop raving about Tyla's first two shows.
"What a night with our baby girl @tyla – South Africa’s favorite child! Tyla, the pride we feel for you is beyond words. Some of us were sitting with tears in our eyes after your Shake Ah performance, realizing that you’re not just a superstar, but our superstar," local fashion influencer and entrepreneur Aisha Baker Parnell wrote on Instagram.
"Keep shining, keep soaring, and always remember you’re loved and supported. There’s truly no place like home," she added.
Tygers, it’s happening again! 🐅 After two sold-out shows, Grammy Award-winning sensation Tyla is back this January!— Anything Goes (@anythinggoessa_) December 8, 2024
18 January - SunBet Arena, Time Square,
Tickets on sale MONDAY, 9 DEC at 09H00 SAST at https://t.co/fPJed6CvkH
Presented by Showtime Management & Anything Goes. pic.twitter.com/KWFIf7rkJ2
Rachel Kolisi, who attended Tyla's invite-only Coke Studio session last week, also sang her praises.
"Honestly, she’s magic," she commented on Aisha's post.
Rachel called Tyla a "national treasure" in a separate post she shared on her Instagram page.
Scores of South Africans couldn't agree more. We can't wait to see what Tyla has in store for her fans in 2025.
