Tyla, Beyoncé, Ariana make Rolling Stone's best albums 2024
Updated | By Music Reporter
Tyla is in good company on Rolling Stone magazine's '100 Best Albums of 2024' list. The South African singer is not only on the list but also in the top 10!
The 22-year-old's debut album, 'TYLA', placed #6 on the list. Released in March, it featured hits such as 'Water', 'Truth or Dare', 'ART', 'Jump', and 'Butterflies'.
“It was a lot of emotions at once, but overall it was the highlight of a lot of things. I was able to work on a project that has my name on it and finally share something with the world that I am so proud of," Tyla told Elle magazine about her debut project.
She also revealed that 'ART' is her favourite song on the album.
"Not only the vibe and the way it makes you move, but the lyrics. It’s very poetic and it’s a really strong message that I feel a lot of people can relate to. And my mother cries to that song, so that’s a bonus," she said.
Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' album, which is up for 11 nominations for the 2025 Grammys, came in second on the list.
The country-inspired album's 27-song tracklist features several music icons, including Dolly Parton, whom she collaborates with on 'Dolly P'.
Queen B also recorded a cover of Dolly's 1973 classic, 'Jolene'. Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and Willie Jones also appear on the album.
"This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive," Beyoncé said about 'Cowboy Carter'.
Here's a look at all the albums featured in the 'Top 10' of Rolling Stone magazine's '100 Best Albums of 2024' list.
10. Waxahatchee - 'Tigers Blood'
9. Doechii - 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'
8. Ariana Grande - 'Eternal Sunshine'
7. Future & Metro Boomin - 'We Don't Trust You'
6. Tyla - 'TYLA'
5. Billie Eilish - 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'
4. Sabrina Carpenter - 'Short n' Sweet'
3. MJ Lenderman - 'Manning Fireworks'
2. Beyoncé - 'Cowboy Carter'
1. Charlie XCX - 'Brat'
Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department’, which was the most streamed album of 2024, came in at #23.
