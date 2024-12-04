Tyla, Beyoncé, Ariana make Rolling Stone's best albums 2024

Tyla is in good company on Rolling Stone magazine's '100 Best Albums of 2024' list. The South African singer is not only on the list but also in the top 10!

The 22-year-old's debut album, 'TYLA', placed #6 on the list. Released in March, it featured hits such as 'Water', 'Truth or Dare', 'ART', 'Jump', and 'Butterflies'.

“It was a lot of emotions at once, but overall it was the highlight of a lot of things. I was able to work on a project that has my name on it and finally share something with the world that I am so proud of," Tyla told Elle magazine about her debut project.

She also revealed that 'ART' is her favourite song on the album.

"Not only the vibe and the way it makes you move, but the lyrics. It’s very poetic and it’s a really strong message that I feel a lot of people can relate to. And my mother cries to that song, so that’s a bonus," she said.