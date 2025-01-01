Top Stories
Most important updates, stories, and events, designed to keep you informed and engaged. From breaking news to in-depth articles on trending topics.
-
eThekwini taxi strike leaves thousands stranded
There wasn’t a single taxi in sight at the Greenwood Park rank in Durban...1 day, 1 hour ago
-
Durban Taxi Strike: SANTACO shares updates and what commuters need to know
SANTACO breaks the silence on the taxi strike with crucial updates for s...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 1 hour ago
-
The big KZN spring bite: It's all on!
KZN is firing on all cylinders! Find out why spring has kicked off with ...East Coast Breakfast 1 day ago
-
LISTEN | Recovering Cape Vidal camper mauled by hyenas: "I fought my hardest to see my wife again"
A KwaZulu-Natal man who was mauled by two hyenas on the north coast has ...1 day, 15 hours ago
-
South Africa’s September Blood Moon: When, where & how to watch this rare celestial show
A fiery Blood Moon is coming to SA on 7 September! Here’s how to catch it!East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago
-
Luigi Mangione goes viral after he ‘models’ for SHEIN
Wait... what?! Did SHEIN just use an accused killer to sell shirts?!East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago
-
LISTEN: KZN Santaco spokesperson shares latest on taxi strike
KZN Santaco spokesperson Sifiso Shangase joined Stacey and J Sbu live on...Stacey & J Sbu 15 hours ago
-
Durban taxis are back on the roads
Taxi services are resuming in Durban on Friday after members of the SA N...59 minutes ago
-
Durban taxi strike: No agreement reached, says Santaco
As workers around Durban start to knock off, those who rely on taxis to ...16 hours ago
-
Cause of 20-vehicle Cliffdale pile-up revealed
The cause of Thursday morning’s collision involving 20 vehicles and a tr...17 hours ago
-
The Rocky Horror Show is coming to Durban!
The Rocky Horror Show is coming to Durban. This iconic musical will be r...1 week, 3 days ago
-
Durban's newest obsession for comfort food, AAA Cafe
If you're looking for comfort food, then the AAA cafe should be the plac...2 weeks ago
-
Paint and Sip ladies event in Sunningdale
If you are looking for a ladies' night out, time to relax and be creativ...2 weeks ago
-
Elton John praises young female pop stars
The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker praises the young generation of pop st...6 months, 3 weeks ago
-
Paul McCartney performs at sold out show in New York
Fans packed into the Bowery Ballroom to see Paul McCartney perform live.6 months, 3 weeks ago
-
5 Songs that turn 40 in January 2025
Hey, 1985 club! Can you believe these iconic '80s tracks were released 4...7 months ago
-
Bon Jovi releasing first-ever anthology book
"As band members, you share a unique bond that no one else can truly und...7 months, 3 weeks ago
-
Seven foods that could be harming your skin
It takes more than just good skincare for a youthful glow. You also need...3 days, 21 hours ago
-
Here's how stress can lead to weight gain
Stress is bad for your emotional well-being, but just as bad for your wa...1 week, 1 day ago
-
Age-appropriate money lessons for children
Experts recommend parents teach children about money as early as age thr...1 week, 2 days ago
-
Sabrina Carpenter's new album is a "party for heartbreak"
'Man's Best Friend' is finally out, and music critics are already callin...3 days, 19 hours ago
-
Rihanna celebrates 20 years in music
Rihanna has thanked her fans for the "greatest first 20 years ever".3 days, 22 hours ago
-
French Montana set to marry Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra
From 'Prince of Rap' to real-life royalty, French Montana is set to marr...6 days, 18 hours ago