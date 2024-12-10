Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wow at 'Mufasa: The Lion King' premiere

"My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining," the ' Renaissance ' star wrote on Instagram.

Beyoncé looked equally stunning in a black-and-gold Balmain dress. However, all eyes were on Blue Ivy, and the singer wouldn't have had it any other way.

Both Blue Ivy and Beyoncé appear in the new 'Lion King' movie. The preteen voices Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, while Queen B reprises her role as Nala.

The 12-year-old wore a custom gold Siriano gown to the event held in Los Angeles. "Blue, you look like a goddess and we loved making this for you!" the designer wrote on Instagram.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy was the star of the red carpet at the 'Mufasa: The Lion King' premiere.

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, also joined the famous couple and their daughter on the red carpet. The Knowles-Carter family's appearance comes shortly after shocking claims were made against Jay-Z.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was named in a new sexual assault lawsuit alongside Diddy. According to Variety, an anonymous woman, listed as Jane Doe in the civil lawsuit, accused the rappers of raping her after an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

She was reportedly 13 at the time.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, vehemently denies the claims, accusing the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, of trying to "blackmail" him.

"You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that," he wrote in a statement.

Variety reports that Jay-Z filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Tina's appearance at the movie premiere has also been seen as "damage control". She made headlines this week after her official Instagram account liked a post about the rape allegations against her son-in-law.

She denies intentionally liking the post. "I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!" Tina wrote on Instagram.

The 70-year-old businesswoman added in the caption: "Please stop playing with me !!!! 'No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.'"

'Mufasa: The Lion King' will be released on December 20 in cinemas in South Africa and worldwide.