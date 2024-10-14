 Is Gayton McKenzie a fan of our Executive Producer Rory Petzer?
Is Gayton McKenzie a fan of our Executive Producer Rory Petzer?

Rory Petzer is infamous for his 'Champions' videos on social media, which usually grab the attention of many South Africans. This time, it caught the attention of our Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie...

Rory Petzer wearing his yellow Bafana Bafana short holding his hand up
Rory Petzer wearing his yellow Bafana Bafana short holding his hand up/X Screenshot/@gaytonmck

We all know and love Executive Producer Rory Petzer's engaging videos about current affairs and sports. This time, his commentary earned him a spot on the X wall of fame for South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie. 

Rory Petzer has been cleverly doing 'Champions' videos for a while now, addressing his fellow South Africans as 'Champions'. As one might address a friend or a 'chommie', he uses the term, 'Champions'. To include our national soccer team in a positive light, he would say that when someone greets you, the best response is to say, 'I'm Bafana, thanks'. 

He posted a video on Saturday, 12 October, after Bafana Bafana's 5-0 win over Congo Brazzaville in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqerberha (which also happens to be Rory's hometown).

The below video went viral as it received 215,000 views on X.

Watch Rory's video below - courtesy of X

In light of all this excitement, Rory Petzer was pleasantly surprised when Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie retweeted his tweet. The minister retweeted several laughing faces with tears of joy.

Check out the retweet below, courtesy of X

Image Courtesy of X

