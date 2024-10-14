Is Gayton McKenzie a fan of our Executive Producer Rory Petzer?

We all know and love Executive Producer Rory Petzer's engaging videos about current affairs and sports. This time, his commentary earned him a spot on the X wall of fame for South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Rory Petzer has been cleverly doing 'Champions' videos for a while now, addressing his fellow South Africans as 'Champions'. As one might address a friend or a 'chommie', he uses the term, 'Champions'. To include our national soccer team in a positive light, he would say that when someone greets you, the best response is to say, 'I'm Bafana, thanks'.

He posted a video on Saturday, 12 October, after Bafana Bafana's 5-0 win over Congo Brazzaville in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqerberha (which also happens to be Rory's hometown).