Dricus du Plessis has a special message for Drake after UFC 305 fight win

South African middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis took a swipe at Drake online after his fight with Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, at the weekend.

Dricus retained his UFC middleweight title after beating Israel by submission in the fourth round.



While most South Africans were confident that 'Stillknocks' would thrash Israel, aka 'The Last Stylebender', Drake bet on the wrong horse, which cost him dearly.

The Canadian rapper took to social media before the big fight to reveal that he had bet $450,000 on Israel - a whopping R8-million!

"Always with Izzy," he captioned the Instagram post.

R8-million could buy you a double-story house with a pool in one of Durban's fancy suburbs, but it is small change for Drake, who reportedly owns a mansion worth $100-million and has a net worth of over $250-million.

However, the loss has to hurt a little for the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper. Dricus, however, is laughing all the way to the bank.

Reports suggest that his base salary for the fight was $500,000 (R8.9-million), which, coupled with his sponsorship deals, is way more than Drake bet on him to lose.

"From the bottom of my heart once again, THANK YOU @Drake," Dricus wrote on X (Twitter).