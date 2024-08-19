Dricus du Plessis has a special message for Drake after UFC 305 fight win
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
All South Africa seems to do these days is win, win, and win - something rapper Drake failed to consider when he bet against Dricus du Plessis...
South African middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis took a swipe at Drake online after his fight with Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, at the weekend.
Dricus retained his UFC middleweight title after beating Israel by submission in the fourth round.
While most South Africans were confident that 'Stillknocks' would thrash Israel, aka 'The Last Stylebender', Drake bet on the wrong horse, which cost him dearly.
The Canadian rapper took to social media before the big fight to reveal that he had bet $450,000 on Israel - a whopping R8-million!
"Always with Izzy," he captioned the Instagram post.
R8-million could buy you a double-story house with a pool in one of Durban's fancy suburbs, but it is small change for Drake, who reportedly owns a mansion worth $100-million and has a net worth of over $250-million.
However, the loss has to hurt a little for the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper. Dricus, however, is laughing all the way to the bank.
Reports suggest that his base salary for the fight was $500,000 (R8.9-million), which, coupled with his sponsorship deals, is way more than Drake bet on him to lose.
"From the bottom of my heart once again, THANK YOU @Drake," Dricus wrote on X (Twitter).
From the bottom of my heart once again— Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) August 18, 2024
THANK YOU @Drake 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bcSiOjGezd
The UFC champion's fans had a field day trolling Drake online.
"Drake just keep betting against the Champ, and we’ll keep the legacy of your Curse alive!" one X user wrote.
"Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie. NO DNA JUST RSA boys worldwide," another user wrote.
A third wrote: "Drake keeps taking Ls and it’s his fault."
Drake just keep betting against the Champ, and we’ll keep the legacy of your Curse alive!🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/3DroC7qoIk— 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) August 18, 2024
Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie— Dr.STAN_KRUGER 🇮🇹 (@krugersville) August 18, 2024
NO DNA JUST RSA boys worldwide 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yY1U8YQFJJ
Drake right now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KnCZpkAKxG— 😈 Xavier ✞ (@RealXavier011) August 18, 2024
DuPlessis vs Adesanya, A message to @Drake from all South Africans🇿🇦: pic.twitter.com/9QaEFjcp8Q— 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) August 18, 2024
Drake keeps taking Ls and it’s his fault 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/aTGISEbrhO— uBra Donny. (@BIGBOYYVES) August 18, 2024
No DNA, just RSA
Rugby players Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, fresh off South Africa's win against Australia, walked Dricus out for his match against Israel.
The Springboks beat the Wallabies 30-12 on Saturday.
Unlike Drake, Siya and Eben were clearly Dricus' good luck charms.
Dricus du Plessis walks out with Siya Kolisi and Eben etsebeth to the national anthem 🇿🇦— News Live SA (@newslivesa) August 18, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis (South Africa) vs Israel Adesanya (Nigeria) #dricusduplessis pic.twitter.com/7tgFvuWg0T
Main image credit:Instagram/ Siya Kolisi
