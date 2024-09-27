It's time to visit our 10 Bugged locations

Bugged Season 2 highlighted the awesomeness of KZN with 10 locations you need to visit.

Congrats to our ten winners from season two of Bugged! We know you've all been furiously trying to solve the clues over the last few weeks - and we've had a blast accompanying you on your journey to trying to find the right location. While we can't all be winners, let's be honest with ourselves... we are already winners living in the magnificent province of KwaZulu-Natal! While Bugged was in part about securing that cash prize, it was also about exploring our amazing surroundings, so why not do just that once again by picking one or two (or ten) of our Bugged locations for a visit and celebrating all things KZN?

Ladysmith Town Hall, uMnambithi

Our first hidden microphone was revealed on 3 September 2024 to be at the iconic Ladysmith Town Hall, underneath the Alfred Duma Municipality flagpole in uMnambithi. Commissioned in 1891 and built off the design of Robert Walker, the Ladysmith Town Hall has been through the wars… quite literally!

The Waffle House

Our second hidden microphone was revealed on 6 September 2024 to be at the ludicrously delicious Waffle House in Ramsgate, on the salt and pepper holder on the first table on the right-hand side as you enter the restaurant. The Waffle House in Ramsgate has one of the best menus when it comes to the most unique and interesting waffle-centric dishes.

Hole in the Wall, Thompsons Bay

Our third hidden microphone was revealed on 9 September 2024 to be at the stunningly beautiful Hole in the Wall in Thompson's Bay, on the right-hand ledge at the entrance of the Hole in the Wall. One of nature's most fascinating creations can be found right here in KwaZulu-Natal! The Thompson's Bay beach is home to the Hole in the Wall, which has become hugely popular with visitors who see the hole as the perfect spot to snap a stunning picture.

Mahatma Ghandi Statue

Our fourth hidden microphone was revealed on 11 September 2024 to be at the historic Mahatma Ghandi Statue in Pietermaritzburg, on the statue's right foot. The iconic statue is located on Church Street in Pietermaritzburg. Made entirely from bronze, the statue depicts Mahatma Ghandi as a young man.

Miners' Rest, Talana Museum

Our fifth hidden microphone was revealed on 13 September 2024 to be at Miners' Rest Restaurant at the Talana Museum in Dundee, in the pot plant underneath the Charleston Poster. The Miners' Rest Restaurant is located within a pre-1914 corrugated iron miner's home. The structure was relocated from Ballengeich mine and is now home to some of the most delicious meals in the area.

Mkhize RoofTop, KwaMashu

Our sixth hidden microphone was revealed on 17 September 2024 to be at Mkhize RoofTop in KwaMashu, on the stone counter in front of the braai area, next to the wood pile. Mkhize RoofTop is an exceptional eatery nestled in the heart of KwaMashu, offering a truly distinctive township experience.

Giant’s Castle

Our seventh hidden microphone was revealed on 19 September 2024 to be at Giant's Castle, in the tip box of the Main Caves. Giant's Castle is an incredible natural beauty found within the Drakensberg in KZN. The mountain derives its name from the fact that if you look at the peaks and the escarpment as one, you will see what resembles a sleeping giant's profile.

Spioenkop Battlefield

Our eighth hidden microphone was revealed on 23 September 2024 to be at the Spioenkop Battlefield, on the right arm rest of the picnic bench under the tree next to the parking area.

King Shaka Memorial

Our ninth hidden microphone was revealed on 25 September 2024 to be at the King Shaka Memorial, on the ground next to the fence of King Shaka's grave in the centre of town in King Shaka Street, KwaDukuza.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

Our final hidden microphone was revealed on 26 September 2024 to be at iSimangaliso Wetland Park at the helm of the Fannas Hippo and Croc Tours barge at Lake St. Lucia. Unlimited fun is what awaits you at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. From beaches, bird watching, deep-sea fishing and diving, to Estuary Boat Cruises, game drives, horse riding, guided walks, kayaking, turtle tours, and whale watching - the fun is waiting for you!

Happy exploring KZN!

