Giant’s Castle: Celebrating KZN’s scenery… and our seventh Bugged winner!

Congrats to our seventh winner who managed to correctly identify the KZN location hiding our latest bug!

Bugged, the East Coast Radio competition which celebrates KZN, its heritage, and some lucky winners, is back for season two and runs from 2 September 2024 to 27 September 2024, with a share of R250,000 up for grabs.

Our seventh hidden microphone was revealed on 19 September 2024 to be at Giant’s Castle, in the tip box of the Main Caves.

READ: The Waffle House: Celebrating KZN’s delights… and our second Bugged winner!



Giant’s Castle

Giant’s Castle is an incredible natural beauty found within the Drakensberg in KZN.

The mountain derives its name from the fact that if you look at the peaks and the escarpment as one, you will see what resembles a sleeping giant’s profile.

The nature reserve located at Giant’s Castle is a must-visit, while the bushman rock art on the walls of the main cave will take you on a history lesson of note.

If you are lucky, you may spot an eland, bearded vulture or Cape vulture on your visit, while the area is hugely popular with hikers.

READ: Hole in the Wall: Celebrating KZN's sights... and our third Bugged winner!