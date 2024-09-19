Giant’s Castle: Celebrating KZN’s scenery… and our seventh Bugged winner!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Did you guess correctly? The seventh Bugged winning location has been found and it was located at Giant’s Castle…
Did you guess correctly? The seventh Bugged winning location has been found and it was located at Giant’s Castle…
Congrats to our seventh winner who managed to correctly identify the KZN location hiding our latest bug!
Bugged, the East Coast Radio competition which celebrates KZN, its heritage, and some lucky winners, is back for season two and runs from 2 September 2024 to 27 September 2024, with a share of R250,000 up for grabs.
Our seventh hidden microphone was revealed on 19 September 2024 to be at Giant’s Castle, in the tip box of the Main Caves.
READ: The Waffle House: Celebrating KZN’s delights… and our second Bugged winner!
Giant’s Castle
Giant’s Castle is an incredible natural beauty found within the Drakensberg in KZN.
The mountain derives its name from the fact that if you look at the peaks and the escarpment as one, you will see what resembles a sleeping giant’s profile.
The nature reserve located at Giant’s Castle is a must-visit, while the bushman rock art on the walls of the main cave will take you on a history lesson of note.
If you are lucky, you may spot an eland, bearded vulture or Cape vulture on your visit, while the area is hugely popular with hikers.
READ: Hole in the Wall: Celebrating KZN's sights... and our third Bugged winner!
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
MORE FROM ECR
Image Credit: Supplied
Show's Stories
-
President Ramaphosa has a twin and he works in security
Is our president moonlighting as a security guard?Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago
-
Drama as local cheating show catches a cheater at popular mall
This is why cheating in any way is never the route to take...Danny Guselli 10 hours ago