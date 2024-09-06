The Waffle House: Celebrating KZN’s delights… and our second Bugged winner!

Congrats to our second winner who managed to correctly identify the KZN location hiding our second bug!

Bugged, the East Coast Radio competition which celebrates KZN, its heritage, and some lucky winners, is back for season two and runs from 2 September 2024 to 27 September 2024, with a share of R250,000 up for grabs.

Our second hidden microphone was revealed on 6 September 2024 to be at the ludicrously delicious Waffle House in Ramsgate, on the salt and pepper holder on the first table on the right-hand side as you enter the restaurant.

READ: The most interesting waffle toppings in KZN

The Waffle House

The Waffle House in Ramsgate has one of the best menus when it comes to the most unique and interesting waffle-centric dishes.

Dating back to 1957, the restaurant remains one of the most loved spots along the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Nestled on the tranquil sub-tropical edge of the Ramsgate Lagoon, all your senses will be in for a treat.

The restaurant, which accommodates roughly 220 people, is always buzzing with many tourists and locals sampling the delights on offer.

What makes the Waffle House unique is the fact that the menu is broken up into sweet waffles and savoury waffles.

The savoury waffles are super creative; paired with unique food combinations such as steak and kidney, chicken curry, and traditional bobotie.

For those with a sweet tooth, combinations such as milk chocolate Flake, hot Dutch apple, and salted caramel avalanche will have you racing back for more.

It's a great experience if you're a food enthusiast who wants to explore the different flavours of KZN right at the tip of your tongue.

READ: The Ladysmith Town Hall was the location of the first bug