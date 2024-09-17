 Mkhize RoofTop: Celebrating KZN’s vibes… and our sixth Bugged winner!
Mkhize RoofTop: Celebrating KZN’s vibes… and our sixth Bugged winner!

Did you guess correctly? The sixth Bugged winning location has been found and it was located at Mkhize RoofTop in KwaMashu…

Mkhize RoofTop, located in KwaMashu, is a vibrant eatery that offers a unique township experience.
Congrats to our sixth winner who managed to correctly identify the KZN location hiding our latest bug!

Bugged, the East Coast Radio competition which celebrates KZN, its heritage, and some lucky winners, is back for season two and runs from 2 September 2024 to 27 September 2024, with a share of R250,000 up for grabs.

Our sixth hidden microphone was revealed on 17 September 2024 to be at Mkhize RoofTop in KwaMashu, on the stone counter in front of the braai area, next to the wood pile.

READ: The Waffle House: Celebrating KZN’s delights… and our second Bugged winner!

Mkhize RoofTop

Discovering hidden culinary treasures is a joyous adventure for food enthusiasts. 

Mkhize RoofTop is an exceptional eatery nestled in the heart of KwaMashu, offering a truly distinctive township experience. 

Here, the fusion of flavours, vibrant ambiance, and warm hospitality come together to create an unforgettable dining experience like no other.

One of the special features of Mkhize RoofTop is the rooftop seating area, where patrons can enjoy their meals while taking in the surrounding views.

The establishment also has a hair salon, a butcher, and a liquor store on-site, providing convenience for its customers.

Embark on a culinary adventure, immerse yourself in the local culture, and discover the soul of KwaMashu at Mkhize RoofTop.

For more on Mkhize RoofTop including upcoming events and food options, CLICK HERE.

READ: Hole in the Wall: Celebrating KZN's sights... and our third Bugged winner!

READ: Ladysmith Town Hall: Celebrating KZN’s heritage… and our first Bugged winner!

