Ladysmith Town Hall: Celebrating KZN’s heritage… and our first Bugged winner!

Bugged, the East Coast Radio competition which celebrates KZN, its heritage, and some lucky winners, is back for season two and runs from 2 September 2024 to 27 September 2024, with a share of R250,000 up for grabs.

Our first hidden microphone was revealed on 3 September 2024 to be at the iconic Ladysmith Town Hall, underneath the Alfred Duma Municipality flagpole in uMnambithi.

Commissioned in 1891 and built off the design of Robert Walker, the Ladysmith Town Hall has been through the wars… quite literally!

Built at a cost of £3,100, the structure was shelled on a reported four occasions during the Anglo-Boer War Siege. The attacks are said to have come from a Long Tom cannon known as ‘Puffing Billy’, with the Town Hall being an easy target due to the Red Cross flag of Geneva being flown from the clock tower during its days as a makeshift hospital for injured soldiers.

Architect William Lucas took on the job of repairing the hall in 1901, with the rebuilding process only being completed in 1923. This long process was as a result of the growing population in the area and the need for continual expansion of the Town Hall.

To this day, Castor and Pollux, two Howitzers used by the British during the Siege, sit outside the Town Hall, drawing many history buffs and interested parties yearly.

Steeped in history, the Ladysmith Town Hall is a must-visit attraction for those who want to learn more about uMnambithi, KZN’s deep history, and our heritage.

This attraction is located in the small town of uMnambithi (formerly Ladysmith), which is located some three hours from Durban along the N3. Other attractions include the Ladysmith Black Mambazo Museum, the Mahatma Gandhi statue, the Burgher Memorial, and the Siege Museum.