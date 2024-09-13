Miners’ Rest Restaurant: Celebrating KZN’s past… and our fifth Bugged winner!

Congrats to our fifth winner who managed to correctly identify the KZN location hiding our fifth bug!

Bugged, the East Coast Radio competition which celebrates KZN, its heritage, and some lucky winners, is back for season two and runs from 2 September 2024 to 27 September 2024, with a share of R250,000 up for grabs.

Our fifth hidden microphone was revealed on 13 September 2024 to be at Miners’ Rest Restaurant at the Talana Museum in Dundee, in the pot plant underneath the Charleston Poster.

Miners’ Rest Restaurant

The Miners' Rest Restaurant is located within a pre-1914 corrugated iron miner’s home.

The structure was relocated from Ballengeich mine and is now home to some of the most delicious meals in the area.

Although unassuming, this restaurant packs a punch with its reputation for top-notch service and mouth-watering meals.

Whether you are an individual, have a hungry family or want to host a function, Miners’ Rest Restaurant is ready to serve you.

If you are a fan of a traditional Sunday lunch, then we recommend this Dundee gem.

Talana Museum

Located at the base of Talana hill in Dundee, the Talana museum offers visitors a trip back in time to the first battle of the Anglo Boer War of 1899-1902, which took place on the very grounds you will be standing on.

Talana house, which was built in 1894/5, is the location of a comprehensive military history exhibit. On display you will find weapons, uniforms, photographs, and artifacts from the conflicts between the Zulus, Boers, and Brits, as well as other bits of the fascinating history of the area.

The museum’s grounds are also home to an annual Ghost Walk, plenty of history surrounding the miners of yesteryear, as well as tributes to fallen heroes, heroic figures, ordinary citizens, and the transport of the era.

