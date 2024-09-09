Hole in the Wall: Celebrating KZN’s sights… and our third Bugged winner!

Did you guess correctly? The third bugged winning location has been found and it was located at the Hole in the Wall in Thompson's Bay.

Congrats to our third winner who managed to correctly identify the KZN location hiding our third bug! Bugged, the East Coast Radio competition which celebrates KZN, its heritage, and some lucky winners, is back for season two and runs from 2 September 2024 to 27 September 2024, with a share of R250,000 up for grabs. Our third hidden microphone was revealed on 9 September 2024 to be at the stunningly beautiful Hole in the Wall in Thompson's Bay, on the right-hand ledge at the entrance of the Hole in the Wall. READ: Ladysmith Town Hall: Celebrating KZN’s heritage… and our first Bugged winner!

Hole in the Wall One of nature's most fascinating creations can be found right here in KwaZulu-Natal! The Thompson's Bay beach is home to the Hole in the Wall, which has become hugely popular with visitors who see the hole as the perfect spot to snap a stunning picture. It can be found between Ballito and Shaka's Rock, just a short distance past the tidal pool. You can expect an amazing view and the exciting opportunity to spot a few whales. Unfortunately, as tempting as it may be to play with the beautiful fish you spot in the tidal area, you cannot take them out of the water (there is a strict no fishing rule).

Celebrating KZN's beach vibes Perhaps the cold weather today isn't the most welcoming when deciding to have a beach day, but the surfers might disagree. Nevertheless, we are here to paint the picture for you when you decide to have a beach day. Not that it is difficult to do, but we are here to encourage you to visit the beaches on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast. According to the Responsible Travel website, the "North Coast beaches are considered among the best. These include Zinkwazi Beach, Umhlali Beach, Tinley Manor Beach, Thompson’s Bay Beach, Sheffield Beach, Shaka’s Rock Beach, Salt Rock, Blythedale Beach, Clark Bay, and Tugela Mouth. "The North Coast is also known for its tidal pools, which provide safe, enclosed areas for children to snorkel. Examples include Salt Rock, Charles Pool at Thompson’s Bay north of Ballito, and two well-maintained pools at the southern end of Ballito itself."

The beaches host an array of wildlife, and in addition to their serene appeal, the North Coast beaches also have several tidal pools. The excitement of seeing marine life from a close point of view is one of the most appealing parts of visiting the tidal pools on the picturesque North Coast, such as the Salt Rock, Ballito, and Umdloti beaches. "North of the Tugela River, the coastline of Zululand has wilder stretches of coastland where the dunes are larger and the coastal forest more dense. Many beaches are not shark netted, and extreme caution must be taken when swimming. However, safe swimming beaches include Alkantrand, Durnford Point, Five Mile Beach, Mbonambi Beach, Mtunzini Beach, Newark and Two Mile Beach." (Responsible Travel)

Check out the beautiful sunset at Zinkwazi Beach, courtesy of Facebook: