Mahatma Ghandi Statue: Celebrating KZN’s history… and our fourth Bugged winner!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Did you guess correctly? The fourth Bugged winning location has been found and it was located at the Mahatma Ghandi Statue in Pietermaritzburg…
Did you guess correctly? The fourth Bugged winning location has been found and it was located at the Mahatma Ghandi Statue in Pietermaritzburg…
Congrats to our fourth winner who managed to correctly identify the KZN location hiding our fourth bug!
Bugged, the East Coast Radio competition which celebrates KZN, its heritage, and some lucky winners, is back for season two and runs from 2 September 2024 to 27 September 2024, with a share of R250,000 up for grabs.
Our fourth hidden microphone was revealed on 11 September 2024 to be at the historic Mahatma Ghandi Statue in Pietermaritzburg, on the statue’s right foot.
READ: Ladysmith Town Hall: Celebrating KZN’s heritage… and our first Bugged winner!
Mahatma Ghandi Statue
The iconic statue is located on Church Street in Pietermaritzburg.
Made entirely from bronze, the statue depicts Mahatma Ghandi as a young man.
Unveiled by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in June 1993, the statue marked the 100th anniversary of Ghandi being thrown from a train at the Pietermaritzburg station after refusing to leave a first-class carriage. This was one of his first acts of defiance in the country against the oppressive laws and rules of the time.
Indian national Ghandi spent 21 years in South Africa and inspired many civil rights movements worldwide using nonviolent resistance. He is to this day seen as one of history’s most important human rights activists.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Durban man videos 'copper thieves' scouting his house
What's this world coming to when you have to guard your copper pipes mor...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Kid tells dad he can't smack people's 'tooshies'
"You gonna go to jail for that..."Carol Ofori 2 hours ago