Let the Cookie Wars begin...

The East Coast Breakfast squad is getting into the festive mood. Well, Sky and Carmen are. Darren is a bit harder to convince, but they came up with the perfect plan: The Christmas Cookie Wars.

The first episode of Cookie Wars took place on East Coast Breakfast on November 20, when Carmen introduced the idea to the team. The idea was to design one East Coast Breakfast Christmas cookie that represents each member of the team. Sadly, that didn’t go as planned.

Darren completely hijacked the show and made it his own. Instead of one cookie, now it’s a serious competition amongst the team to see who can come up with the best Christmas cookie.