Let the Cookie Wars begin...
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
East Coast Breakfast's Darren, Sky, and Carmen get into a
Cookie War – and it's no joke.
East Coast Breakfast’s Darren, Sky, and Carmen get into a Cookie War – and it’s no joke.
The East Coast Breakfast squad is getting into the festive mood. Well, Sky and Carmen are. Darren is a bit harder to convince, but they came up with the perfect plan: The Christmas Cookie Wars.
The first episode of Cookie Wars took place on East Coast Breakfast on November 20, when Carmen introduced the idea to the team. The idea was to design one East Coast Breakfast Christmas cookie that represents each member of the team. Sadly, that didn’t go as planned.
Darren completely hijacked the show and made it his own. Instead of one cookie, now it’s a serious competition amongst the team to see who can come up with the best Christmas cookie.
We had some kid experts suggest which flavour best describes Darren – and boy were there some weird ones.
The flavour suggestions went from Soetkoekies (sweet cookies) to Double-dip flip-flop fudge cookies, Brownie-cupcake-fudge-berry-ice-cream cookies, and even concept cookies – like blue rush...something.
Yeah - it got really weird.
Follow the action LIVE on East Coast Breakfast this week to find out what cookie flavour Darren chose, and to see whether Sky and Carmen can beat his flavour. You might even get a chance to taste their exclusive, limited edition Christmas cookies.
What started off as an innocent way to usher Darren into a festive mood is now a WAR – a Cookie War.
And may the best cookie win...
