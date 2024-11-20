From Rands to ruin: How SA food prices have skyrocketed
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
South Africa's food prices have skyrocketed exponentially since 1995, with South Africans paying 600% more for the same amount of items.
Gone are the days when that blue R100 note could get you enough food to last a whole month. Nowadays, we're thankful if we can get two mangoes for R100. As much as nobody likes living in the past, sometimes we’re reminded of just how much easier and cheaper life was.
In just under 30 years, the average food basket has had an exponential increase in cost of around 600%! Yep - 600%.
According to BusinessTech, a typical middle-income basket in 1995 - with 15 basic food items - would’ve cost you just R82.68. Currently, in November 2024, that same basket will set you back about R644.85. That’s an extra R562 for the same exact things. How is that even possible?
Well, let's compare. Here's a simple 10-item grocery list priced between 1995 and 2024. You might wanna sit down for this, because the difference will blow your mind.
The one thing you’re probably wondering is why everything is so expensive now. Well, there’s a lot that contributes to food inflation - including agricultural costs, transportation costs, supply shortages where there’s high demand, energy costs, and overall global economic instability.
However, the insane rise in food prices has inspired many South Africans to take matters into their own hands by growing basic organic food themselves. Backyard gardens have grown more popular in households everywhere, with NPOs like the Enviro Solutions Centre (ESC) launching seed-sharing initiatives to help struggling South Africans start their own backyard food gardens.
With everything becoming more expensive, South Africans are finding creative ways to adapt and take control of their food security. Whether it’s through backyard gardens, community initiatives, or seeking out budget-friendly alternatives, resilience is key in these tough times.
What about you? How are you managing the rising food costs?
