From Rands to ruin: How SA food prices have skyrocketed

Gone are the days when that blue R100 note could get you enough food to last a whole month. Nowadays, we're thankful if we can get two mangoes for R100. As much as nobody likes living in the past, sometimes we’re reminded of just how much easier and cheaper life was.

In just under 30 years, the average food basket has had an exponential increase in cost of around 600%! Yep - 600%.

According to BusinessTech, a typical middle-income basket in 1995 - with 15 basic food items - would’ve cost you just R82.68. Currently, in November 2024, that same basket will set you back about R644.85. That’s an extra R562 for the same exact things. How is that even possible?