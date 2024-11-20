Zayn's not-so-lookalike contest

Zayn Malik’s recent lookalike contest disappointed fans everywhere when none of the winning contestants looked like the popstar.

A Zayn lookalike contest took place recently in Brooklyn, New York, where fans gathered to compete for the title of Zayn’s doppelgänger. However, it was a massive disappointment. Unlike Timothee Chalamet’s lookalike contest – which took place on October 14th in Washington Square - Zayn’s contest seemed like a random group of people gate-crashed the event just for free food.

After the top three was announced on X (formerly Twitter), fans took to the comments to express their disappointment and shock. The top three looked nothing like the real Zayn. What’s even crazier is one of them was female, and she looked more like a Zayn from Temu – close, but no cigar.

The winners of the Zayn Malik lookalike contest. pic.twitter.com/bmgyRTbp2M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2024

User @onikamajestyy asked the question on everyone’s mind:

are the judges blind? — Fabio 🇮🇹 (@onikamajestyy) November 17, 2024

Even @specsavers couldn’t hold back their dissatisfaction:

Anyone know how we can get in touch with the judges? — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 17, 2024

However, the celebrity lookalike trend is far from over. Zendaya is the next celebrity to have hundreds of lookalikes compete for ultimate doppelgänger status. That competition is taking place on November 20th in Oakland, California; and we should probably expect it to be filled with supermodels, because what other qualities define Zendaya? None. Whatever has made the world so obsessed with celebrity doppelgängers is a mystery, but it’s going to be interesting to see how many more of these contests come to life.

