Private School Ice: It can only be Woolies

Woolworths Food just dropped their coolest product yet, and the people of social media are having mixed reactions.

Just when you thought Woolworths couldn’t get any cooler, they proved everyone wrong once again. Woolworths Food just dropped the temperature on their signature Drakensburg Natural Spring Water and released a 3kg bag of ice, but its not your ordinary ice. It’s Woolies Ice. X user @Malome_TT was the first to break the news to South Africans when he tweeted the bags of ice, and it broke the internet into tiny little ice particles.

Woolies is now selling ICE... What is an appropriate drink that should go with Woolies ICE this December? pic.twitter.com/z6bQwS3HFd — Malome TT (@Malome_TT) December 3, 2024

Firstly, can we commend the perfect timing of this new product? It's cooler-boxes-at-the-beach season and because we all love nice things, why would you buy ordinary ice at the garage when there’s Woolies Drakensburg Natural Spring Water Ice? Who knew ice could be the new flex? South Africans took to the comments to share their excitement, confusion, and praise for this newest innovation. One user commenting “...that Woolies ice will have that @WOOLWORTHS_SA difference…We gerrit." @Moshe_Meso reminded us of the problems it might bring for the ice boys this December; “Ice boys are gonna be sent all the way to Woolies now”. User @mandima_writer tweeted “Woolies has mastered the art of packaging and branding”. She’s so right. Is this not the most attractive bag of ice you’ve seen? Forget putting the ice into a cooler box, I’d just keep it in its bag. The haters must know we're iced out by Woolworths. Woolworths finally entered the chat suggesting what drinks perfectly pair with this cooool ice.

Great question, Malome! Here are a few drinks that pair perfectly with Woolies ICE this festive season🍹:

Classic Gin & Tonic - Refreshing and always a hit!

Iced Coffee or Cold Brew - Cool down with a caffeinated treat. 1/2 — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) December 3, 2024

@DeanOelsch later posted about this product saying, “This is the most Woolies thing that Woolies has ever done in the whole entire Woolieverse”. I agree, but its Woolworths. They're the Harvard of retail stores. Kayla had a suggestion for their packaging, tweeting “They should have added ‘made with angel tears’ or something”. Sadly, Woolworths would never openly share their secret ingredient with us. Now you’re probably wondering how much this 3kg bag of private school ice will cost you... Well, it's not so bad. For just R29,99, you can stand out with this fancy bag of this ice. Honestly, it's much cheaper than we all expected.

