 BUY NOW: Are we buying toooo much?
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

BUY NOW: Are we buying too much?

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

A new Netflix documentary delves deep into the reality of how easier access to products is enabling us to buy more and BUY NOW - which isn't good.

Buy Now
@grainmedia Instagram

Imagine this. 

2.5 million shoes produced each hour. 68,733 phones produced each hour. 190,000 garments produced each minute. 12 tons of plastic produced each second. Sadly, it's not imaginary. It's reality.

Netflix's newest documentary ‘Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy’ dives into the world of consumerism, exploring how many major corporations use psychological tactics to encourage endless buying. 

Former employees from companies like Adidas, Apple, Amazon & Unilever explain how the system is specifically designed to keep consumers buying. And the number one catalyst of this? Online shopping.

ALSO READ: From Rands to ruin: How SA food prices have skyrocketed

We all want nice things, and we want them now - which is how they get you hooked! The model behind online shopping is to get the product you want delivered to you in the fastest and most frictionless way possible. It keeps you buying, and that instant gratification you get when that package arrives makes you want more.

The documentary speaks on the downside of this - specifically the excessive production of products that eventually expire or get destroyed. This is exacerbated by companies intentionally making devices that are meant to break or clothes that wear down after a few washes - to keep you buying more.

For perspective, GAP produces around 12,000 garments a year. H&M, around 25,000. SHEIN produces over 1.5 million garments of clothing a year - and chances are, you probably own something from one of these companies. But - how many of these items actually get sold?

ALSO READ: Farmer's 'slow reaction' to tiger ramming gate goes viral

Well - just check this documentary out on Netflix. It’s the perfect choice for a Friday night in with your family - and this is specifically for those “online retail therapists”. You know who you are.

Although in reality, we're doomed. Because we will never stop buying. 

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Shopping Netflix Climate Retail Documentary

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.