 Cash and dash: Are drive-thru ATMs a good idea?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

South Africa has introduced a drive-thru ATM to enhance banking convenience by allowing users to transact from their vehicles.

Ibrahim Alfidan / iStock

This drive-thru ATM is a new innovation that’s shocked South Africans all over. Though not many have been introduced, a few places in the country have had their cash withdrawals made as easy as ordering McDonald's.

TikTok user @gavinguccifieldmat shared a video of his exciting experience at a drive-thru ATM, which got many South Africans talking about the many potential security risks it poses.

@gavinguccifiedmat This is 5th Industrial Revolution. I bank with @StandardBank .#evolution #innovation #pioneer #capetown ♬ Drive  - Black Coffee & Dav

While a drive-thru ATM is more convenient, as it allows users to access cash from the comfort of their cars; this is South Africa.

There are many potential risks involved, with people arguing that drive-thru ATMs could become hotspots for crime.


Individuals using them may be more vulnerable to opportunistic theft and other crimes such as ATM fraud, car-related robberies, and card-skimming.

TikTok users commented their thoughts on this, and many of them make a lot of sense.

@fifla06 gave us all a reality check: 

"This is so risky. They will take your money and car same time. SA is not there yet 😳😳"

@zoli32088 brought a whole new meaning to cash and dash:

"😏😏 this is a bad idea. money coming out then you'll see a blur running across😅"

@Sahcrid can already see the traffic:

"Thank goodness it's not Capitec"

@elmond265 has no faith: 

"People need to understand SA is not ready for such in any form, this is like painting a cracked wall 😏"

The idea behind this innovation is great, but it needs a lot more thought before South Africa can fully adopt it. Yet, it’s so convenient; it makes one wonder why it took so long.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

Main image courtesy of iStock

