Cash and dash: Are drive-thru ATMs a good idea?

There are many potential risks involved, with people arguing that drive-thru ATMs could become hotspots for crime.

While a drive-thru ATM is more convenient, as it allows users to access cash from the comfort of their cars; this is South Africa.

Individuals using them may be more vulnerable to opportunistic theft and other crimes such as ATM fraud, car-related robberies, and card-skimming.

TikTok users commented their thoughts on this, and many of them make a lot of sense.

@fifla06 gave us all a reality check:

"This is so risky. They will take your money and car same time. SA is not there yet 😳😳"

@zoli32088 brought a whole new meaning to cash and dash:

"😏😏 this is a bad idea. money coming out then you'll see a blur running across😅"

@Sahcrid can already see the traffic:

"Thank goodness it's not Capitec"

@elmond265 has no faith:

"People need to understand SA is not ready for such in any form, this is like painting a cracked wall 😏"

The idea behind this innovation is great, but it needs a lot more thought before South Africa can fully adopt it. Yet, it’s so convenient; it makes one wonder why it took so long.