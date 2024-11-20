Woman skips friend's wedding due to unhealthy menu options

Bodybuilder Tiele Azambuja was all set to be a bridesmaid at her close friend's wedding until she found out what was on the menu.

The Brazilian woman, who follows a strict diet, was horrified when she learned that the menu included dishes full of sugar and carbohydrates.

According to NeedtoKnow, Tiele decided it would be a better option to take her own food to the wedding reception. However, the bride dismissed the idea.

"Discipline is essential for the results I aim for," the 29-year-old told the publication.

Despite already buying her bridesmaid dress, Tiele was unwilling to mess with her eating plan. "If I couldn’t bring my meals, I wouldn’t attend the wedding."

Tiele says the bride felt that her meal prep, which required her to eat every three hours, would be too distracting during the 12-hour long ceremony.

"I understand it’s her day, but I also need to take care of my body and health," the Miss BumBum 2024 contestant said.