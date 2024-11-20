Woman skips friend's wedding due to unhealthy menu options
The woman, who is a bodybuilder, says she takes her lifestyle seriously and when the bride refused to let her bring her own food to the wedding, she had no choice but to decline the invite...
Bodybuilder Tiele Azambuja was all set to be a bridesmaid at her close friend's wedding until she found out what was on the menu.
The Brazilian woman, who follows a strict diet, was horrified when she learned that the menu included dishes full of sugar and carbohydrates.
According to NeedtoKnow, Tiele decided it would be a better option to take her own food to the wedding reception. However, the bride dismissed the idea.
"Discipline is essential for the results I aim for," the 29-year-old told the publication.
Despite already buying her bridesmaid dress, Tiele was unwilling to mess with her eating plan. "If I couldn’t bring my meals, I wouldn’t attend the wedding."
Tiele says the bride felt that her meal prep, which required her to eat every three hours, would be too distracting during the 12-hour long ceremony.
"I understand it’s her day, but I also need to take care of my body and health," the Miss BumBum 2024 contestant said.
There were mixed reactions to Tiele's wedding dilemma. Some internet users understood her perspective and thought she had devised a reasonable solution.
"Things like this make you realise who your REAL friends are," one person commented on a post shared by the New York Post.
"I am on a special diet, I take food with me to events so that I can still be a part of the celebration without being a total (insert favourite word here)," a second person wrote.
Another user added: "I don't think eating was a condition of you being in her wedding."
However, one person disagreed, noting that that it was unfair to expect someone to go without eating for hours.
"So, fainting after going 12 hours without eating anything was?"
Would you skip a friend's wedding because of what was on the menu? Have your say in the poll above.
Main image credit: Instagram/tiele.azambuja
