PnP delivery driver gets a personalised squeegee clean

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This is what we call a "clean-and-go" experience... Or, a motorist's version of a car wash on the go.
A video that's gone viral on social media, capturing a uniquely South African moment, has us wondering whether this PnP ASAP delivery guy was a willing participant in a squeegee cleaning.
The people who stand at traffic lights, asking for money, are often referred to as beggars. But over the years, many of these individuals have adapted their approach to earning money at traffic lights.
They've reinvented themselves, finding creative ways to help motorists pass the time while waiting for the light to change.
Some use humour, posing as mime artists, performing tricks, or displaying jokes on placards. Others help by collecting rubbish or offering to wash windscreens.
The video captures a windscreen washer cleaning the helmet of a PnP ASAP delivery driver. While the windscreen washer seems to find it amusing, the delivery guy remains unfazed by the act.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@togerthernessunitenpc #CapCut #viral_video #trendingvideo #capetown #nevergiveup #youcanmakeadifference @Lifestyle 101 @doodoo25#💛💚Togetherness💛💚 ♬ Meu Mundo Meu Lugar - Seu Soares
As many people on social media appreciate the lightheartedness of the video, windscreen washers have been negatively represented when they use this tactic to hijack people.
There has been a troubling crime trend where some windscreen washers used lighter fluid in their bottles, setting it alight before offering to wash motorists' windscreens.
However, this video highlights the positive side, highlighting the spirit of joy and camaraderie that connects us as South Africans, no matter our backgrounds.
Danny Guselli 3 hours ago
