PnP delivery driver gets a personalised squeegee clean

A video that's gone viral on social media, capturing a uniquely South African moment, has us wondering whether this PnP ASAP delivery guy was a willing participant in a squeegee cleaning.

The people who stand at traffic lights, asking for money, are often referred to as beggars. But over the years, many of these individuals have adapted their approach to earning money at traffic lights.

They've reinvented themselves, finding creative ways to help motorists pass the time while waiting for the light to change.

Some use humour, posing as mime artists, performing tricks, or displaying jokes on placards. Others help by collecting rubbish or offering to wash windscreens.