Which city in SA has the worst traffic? It’s not Durban!

Residents of KZN, we're not as stuck as you think! According to the 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, Durban and Pietermaritzburg rank in the top five but we don’t have it the worst.

Residents of KZN, we're not as stuck as you think! According to the 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, Durban and Pietermaritzburg rank in the top five but we don’t have it the worst.

The 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, which provides comparisons of travel delay, commuting trends and more among over 900 cities globally, has showed us that we don’t really have it that bad in KZN.

Out of 10 cities in South Africa, Durban and Pietermaritzburg rank in the top five, but they don’t hold the number one spot. “The 2024 Global Traffic Scorecard provides three years of transportation data for a more granular and holistic analysis of mobility within the world's most congested areas,” said INRIX. These commute times are determined by considering the time needed to get to and from important employment areas in the city from the commuting communities. This is calculated annually.

Looking at the 'Ten Highest Traffic Delay Times By City' chart, Cape Town tops the list, with drivers losing 94 hours to traffic congestion. Johannesburg follows in second place, with 55 hours lost, while Pretoria ranks third, with 45 hours spent stuck in traffic. KZN makes its mark next, with Durban coming in fourth place at 35 hours lost and Pietermaritzburg close behind in fifth, with 33 hours of traffic delays. Take a look at the chart below for the full breakdown:

Chart showing traffic congestion in SA / Screenshot / 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard

On a global scale, Cape Town ranks in the Top 10. If you're planning to travel soon, you might want to have a look at the global chart here:



Global traffic congestion hours by city / Screenshot / 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard

East Coast Drive new show banner / ECR Images

Image courtesy of iStock