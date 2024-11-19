Six things to be aware of when it comes to hijackings

The festive season is approaching, and it's noticeably busy everywhere. But as always, the only thing that will increase during this time is crime.

It is the one thing we can be sure of next to life and death. We hate to be morbid, but that's the reality of our world.

Who can confidently say they have not seen a community group message that didn't leave them fearful or angry about a crime committed in their neighbourhood or a neighbouring town? Criminals don't seem to sleep; they are always alert and ready to pounce, so we must keep our guards up.

The only difference between you and the person driving behind you (provided they are not a criminal) is that they are staying alert.