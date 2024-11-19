Six things to be aware of when it comes to hijackings
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Community WhatsApp groups can be scary as there's always a hijacking story to be weary of, but what are we doing incorrectly as a community of motorists?
The festive season is approaching, and it's noticeably busy everywhere. But as always, the only thing that will increase during this time is crime.
It is the one thing we can be sure of next to life and death. We hate to be morbid, but that's the reality of our world.
Who can confidently say they have not seen a community group message that didn't leave them fearful or angry about a crime committed in their neighbourhood or a neighbouring town? Criminals don't seem to sleep; they are always alert and ready to pounce, so we must keep our guards up.
The only difference between you and the person driving behind you (provided they are not a criminal) is that they are staying alert.
Drivers who ignore their surroundings and remain distracted pose easy targets for criminals.
Charnel Hattingh, head of marketing and communications at Fidelity Services Group, believes vigilance is the best defence when travelling the country’s dangerous roads. She highlights that when it comes to crime in our beloved Mzansi, everyone has a role to play in avoiding falling victim.
“Victims of crime are often heard saying ‘they came out of nowhere’,” said Hattingh.
“No, they didn’t. They were in that blue car you drove past as you pulled into your driveway, or the guy with the gun was sitting on the sidewalk and you barely noticed him.” (Top Auto)
Here are six things to heed to avoid becoming an easy target for hijacking:
- When you are nearing home, put your music off or lower the volume, pay attention to your surroundings, notice any parked vehicles around you, and pay attention!
- If you live with family or friends, inform the person who is home that you are coming home so they can be aware and on the lookout for you.
- Check to see if you are being followed. If you feel something suspicious, follow your gut and don't drive home; go to your nearest police station.
- Change your routine when leaving home and coming back; don't follow the same route.
- Don't park at the front of your home and then decide to open the gate. Start opening the gate before you get to your driveway, or wait on the road before pulling into the driveway. If you have a manual gate, tell your family member to open the gate for you so you can readily lock up.
- Reversing out of your driveway - sometimes people have narrow driveways and small yards; we get it, but if you can avoid reversing out of your driveway, please do. Reversing doesn't give you a vantage point.
Image Courtesy of iStock
