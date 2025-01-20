Americans mistake babalas for something else

Ah, it doesn't surprise us anymore that some words are destined for misinterpretation.

We love watching videos of tourists visiting our country. It lets us see South Africa through fresh eyes, broadening our perspectives and reminding us of the beauty of new viewpoints. As French novelist and literary critic Marcel Proust once said, "The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new lands but seeing with new eyes." This idea rings true in many aspects of life. Recently, an American shared a video on social media where he amusingly misinterprets the name of a biltong mix called 'Babalas'. Initially, it's hard to grasp his interpretation, as it strays so far from the actual meaning of the word.

In the video, we hear Brashaad Mayweather, the man filming, hilariously refer to babalas as "bubble A**", a far cry from its true meaning. As he and his friend continue to guess what the word might mean, the server at the biltong shop tries to correct them, all while holding back her laughter. Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.



Mayweather posted another video where he and his friend debated whether jam is the same as jelly – it turned into a hilarious skit for the South African girlies with them. Watch this entertaining debate on how Americans and South Africans say jam – courtesy of TikTok.



Image Courtesy of TikTok