Motorist and tow truck driver nearly get hit on KZN road

The people of KZN were left shocked as to how motorists continue to speed in the rain despite the many road accidents.

After the busy festive season and the tragic road accidents that left so many families grieving, you'd expect motorists to exercise greater caution on the roads. Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case. KZN's summer rains are well-known, and you'd think drivers would adapt by reducing speed and avoiding reckless behaviour. Instead, many seem to take the opposite approach, ignoring the dangers of wet roads and slippery conditions.

Video footage shows a tow truck driver helping a motorist involved in an accident on the N3 between Hilton and Pietermaritzburg. The scene is not just alarming but feels almost surreal. While the driver is in the process of securing the woman's car to the back of his truck, another accident happens right in front of them, almost causing a tragedy.

In the video, as the two stand behind the tow truck discussing the situation, the man spots the incoming danger and quickly warns the woman. Both run to safety just in time. Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram.



The people of KZN came to the Instagram post to express their frustration and disappointment with motorists' reckless behaviour on the road. Here’s what some of them had to say: "This is between Hilton and PMB. Happens almost weekly. And yet nothing had been done."

"Is also all the oil on our KZN roads – the roads slip and slide when it rains, and people drive super fast. I had a major accident a few years ago in these same conditions because a car was speeding and lost control on the freeway, slamming into me and pushing my car off the road down a bank with both my kids in the car. Then he blamed me. Wild."

"This bad, pray that everyone is okay and everyone that's seeing this comment remember everyone has family to take care of drive nicely they is no need to rush on the roads."

"I drive from Hillcrest to Pietermaritzburg and back every day, and honestly, the things I witness on the N3 are shocking. KZN must have some of the worst drivers on the planet. No one slows down, they race around massive trucks, overtake from any side, and show absolutely no patience."

