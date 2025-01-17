KZN SASSA probes Dundee employee's conduct after viral video

The clip shows the exchange at the north-western KZN town’s SASSA office.

In the video, grant recipients are heard telling the official that she will assist them, whether she likes to or not.

However, the employee refuses them help and invites them to report her if they want to.

The official then lunges at the clients. It’s not yet clear when the incident occurred, but the video emerged on social media on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal’s spokesperson for the South African Social Security Agency, Sandy Godlwana, says officials will get to the bottom of the matter.

"Today, we will mainly communicate with the clients, and the staff who were observing and were witnesses. [We will] obviously also communicate with the official. This will help get us all the facts that will assist us in terms of taking whatever decision to deal with the conduct and the behaviour of the official," said Godlwana.

