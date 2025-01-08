American delves into the way South Africans use car hazards
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
As a nation, we tend to be multifunctional. This is just another example of our diversity...
As South Africans, we are known for our unique way of doing things. Our diverse culture is a huge contributor to this, and we don't always know where our 'way' of doing things came from, but we embrace it.
An American in South Africa, Austin Scheiwe, shared how South Africans use the emergency button or, as we call it, hazards. He started by saying how much he loves South Africa and then shared how Americans use the emergency button... for emergencies and trying to park illegally.
He went on to share that since living in Mzansi, he has noticed that South Africans have many uses for the emergency button and listed them.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@wordswithaus Happy 2025 South Africa #culture #2025 #happynewyear #drivinglessons #mzansi #saffa #livinginsouthafrica #visitsouthafrica #hazards ♬ Chill and gentle lo-fi/10 minutes(1455687) - nightbird_bgm
Of course, we knew most of these uses, but he forgot to add that they are also used as an apology button.
More than that, though, his video didn't feature the 'you're welcome' part of the 'emergency button' road lingo. When someone says 'thank you' by way of hazards, the other driver gives them lights to say, 'You're welcome'.
Here's what South Africans had to add to the list:
- "It's also a, "Your lights are too bright when someone is driving behind you with bright lights".
- "For South African Taxi, I'm stopping now."
- "It’s definitely the Ubuntu button."
- "The fact that this wasn’t even in the K53 book or taught to us, but everyone in South Africa just knows what it means."
- "It's also the "eish my bad" apology button."
