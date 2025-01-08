American delves into the way South Africans use car hazards

As South Africans, we are known for our unique way of doing things. Our diverse culture is a huge contributor to this, and we don't always know where our 'way' of doing things came from, but we embrace it.

An American in South Africa, Austin Scheiwe, shared how South Africans use the emergency button or, as we call it, hazards. He started by saying how much he loves South Africa and then shared how Americans use the emergency button... for emergencies and trying to park illegally.

He went on to share that since living in Mzansi, he has noticed that South Africans have many uses for the emergency button and listed them.