MrBeast engaged to South African YouTuber Thea Booysen
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
He has more than 340 million subscribers on YouTube and over 64 million followers on Instagram, but MrBeast's biggest fan is his new fiancée.
YouTube star MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has revealed that he is engaged to his South African girlfriend Thea Booysen.
He shared pictures from their engagement this week. MrBeast proposed on Christmas Day. "Ya boy did a thing," the 26-year-old captioned several images from their special moment.
The couple is already planning their big day. Speaking to People magazine, Thea says they want to have an island wedding.
"We're thinking of doing it somewhere on an island where we're far away from just about everybody. We're not going to try and have a big, extravagant wedding," she said.
Thea also revealed more details about how he popped the question.
"My family flew out from South Africa for Christmas and we were going to do Christmas in our house so both families were here. We were opening presents, and then for the very last present he asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise," she told People.
MrBeast, who became the first YouTuber to reach 300 million subscribers in 2024, says he intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before giving her the real gift with the ring inside.
"Thea is really close to her family, so I wanted to make sure that they were included in this momentous occasion. Christmas worked out great because they were in town from the other side of the world," he said.
Who is Thea Booysen?
Thea and MrBeast have been dating since 2022. They met when the internet star visited Cape Town. She is also a YouTuber.
The 27-year-old's channel, TheaBeasty, has more than 50,000 subscribers. Thea, who now lives in America with MrBeast, also streams games on Twitch.
She is a published author - her book ' The Marked Children' was released in 2022 - and has a Master's in Human Cognitive Neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh.
When Thea first met MrBeast, she was surprised by how down-to-earth and intelligent he was.
"I thought YouTubers were just sort of a persona, but when I met him, I was quite surprised to see that he's actually a nice guy. He wasn't sitting there with an ego."
Main image credit: Instagram/@mrbeast, @thea_booysen
