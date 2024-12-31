Liam Payne update: Two more people charged

Two more people have been charged following the death of One Direction star Liam Payne. The 31-year-old singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October.

Toxicology results show that traces of cocaine, alcohol, and prescription antidepressants were in his body. Public prosecutors confirmed on Monday that a total of five people have been charged in connection with his death.

Three people were charged shortly after Payne's death, including one of his "representatives". He faces manslaughter charges along with a CasaSur Palermo hotel manager and receptionist.

According to CNN, a hotel employee and waiter have also been added to the list of those charged. They face up to 15 years in prison for allegedly giving Payne drugs.

Payne's representative is accused of failing to "fulfil his duties of care, assistance and aid" after leaving the hotel 50 minutes before he fell from the third floor.

He is further accused of "leaving (Payne) to his fate, knowing that he was incapable of taking care of himself, knowing that the accused suffered from multiple addictions”.

Payne was reportedly so intoxicated that he had to be carried to his room by three people. CNN reports that the receptionist was charged after guiding the trio to the room, which had a balcony.

“At 4:54pm that day, Liam Payne was unconscious in the reception of Casa Sur and was dragged by three people," the judge in the case noted.

The judge further stated that Payne could have possibly mistaken the balcony in his room for an exit when he fell.

"The conduct that should have been carried out was to keep him safe in an area without sources of danger, in company and until he was provided with medical care,” the judge said.