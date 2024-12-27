Britney Spears reunites with son for "best Christmas" ever

Britney Spears feels "blessed" after spending Christmas with her son Jayden James following a two year estrangement.

The 'Oops I Did It Again' singer has had a rocky relationship with Jayden, 18, and her older son Sean Preston, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, for several years.

However, in recent months, it has been reported that Britney and her children have been healing their estranged relationship.

Her sons famously did not attend her 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari. The pair have since split.

Kevin gained primary custody of the boys in 2007 due to Brtiney's “habitual, frequent and continuous use of controlled substances and alcohol” at the time. She was placed under an involuntary conservatorship in 2008, which ended in 2021. Britney and Kevin have had various custody arrangements during that time.

Their sons, however, have spent most of their time with Kevin, whom Britney paid $40,000 per month in child support.

Britney made her final child support payments to Kevin in November this year, shortly after Jayden turned 18. Now that her sons are older, they seem more keen to strengthen their relationship with their mother.

"Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless. Thank you, Jesus!!!" Britney wrote on Instagram.

The 43-year-old included a video of herself and Jayden spending time together.