She's back! Meghan Markles returns to Instagram

Meghan Markle has made an official return to Instagram in her personal capacity.

The 43-year-old has surprised her fans by sharing a reel on her new account on New Year's Day. The captionless post shows the Duchess of Sussex running on a beach in a white outfit.

She then writes "2025" in the sand before running off with a smile. Meghan deactivated her original Instagram account in 2018, shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry.

The royal also shut down her lifestyle website, The Tig, which she described as her "passion project". Meghan first hinted about her return to Instagram in a 2022 interview with The Cut

"Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back… on Instagram," she told the publication.

In early 2024, rumours surfaced online that the duchess's Instagram handle, @meghan, belonged to her, but she did not confirm or deny the claims.

The account quickly amassed over 100,000 followers. Now that the cat is out of the bag, the page has soared to more than 600,000 followers as of January 2 and counting!

Some of Meghan's followers include her famous friends Serena Williams and Chrissy Teigen. Media personality Kris Jenner, who was one of a few people to receive Meghan's American Riviera Orchard jam last year, also follows her.