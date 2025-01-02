She's back! Meghan Markles returns to Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex is starting 2025 with a new personal Instagram account – and her first post already has the internet talking.
Meghan Markle has made an official return to Instagram in her personal capacity.
The 43-year-old has surprised her fans by sharing a reel on her new account on New Year's Day. The captionless post shows the Duchess of Sussex running on a beach in a white outfit.
She then writes "2025" in the sand before running off with a smile. Meghan deactivated her original Instagram account in 2018, shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry.
The royal also shut down her lifestyle website, The Tig, which she described as her "passion project". Meghan first hinted about her return to Instagram in a 2022 interview with The Cut
https://www.thecut.com/article/meghan-markle-profile-interview.html.
"Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back… on Instagram," she told the publication.
In early 2024, rumours surfaced online that the duchess's Instagram handle, @meghan, belonged to her, but she did not confirm or deny the claims.
The account quickly amassed over 100,000 followers. Now that the cat is out of the bag, the page has soared to more than 600,000 followers as of January 2 and counting!
Some of Meghan's followers include her famous friends Serena Williams and Chrissy Teigen. Media personality Kris Jenner, who was one of a few people to receive Meghan's American Riviera Orchard jam last year, also follows her.
Meghan's Instagram comeback
Meghan's first Instagram post already has millions of views. It was reportedly shot on a beach near her Montecito home in California.
Meghan lives in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana.
According to several reports, Meghan's family will not feature heavily on her personal Instagram account. She will instead use the platform to share updates about her projects and the things that inspire her.
Meghan's fans are excited about her return to social media. Her first post already has more than three million views.
"Princess Meghan is officially back on Instagram! Wooo hooo! 🎉🥰 2025 is gonna be a blast! 💃🏻🍾🥳," one X user wrote.
The Duchess of Sussex also has an Instagram page for her American Riviera Orchard brand, which was founded in March 2024. The brand has not officially launched.
Meghan clearly has big plans for 2025!
