Model Winnie Harlow in love with 'wonderland' Cape Town
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
'I might have to extend my trip.' Winnie Harlow is in awe of Cape Town's beauty.
Model Winnie Harlow is praising Cape Town after exploring the Mother City during her recent visit to South Africa.
The 30-year-old is in the country for the Earthshot Prize Awards. The Canadian model is one of the presenters at the ceremony.
Winnie was spotted sightseeing at some of Cape Town's well-known tourist attractions ahead of the main event on Wednesday night.
She snapped pictures in Bo-Kaap and visited a local beach to see the penguins.
"Cape Town is a wonderland. The nature, food, history, the penguins. I might have to extend my trip," she captioned a carousel of her pictures.
Winnie is one of several high-profile guests participating in the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Prince William, who launched the global environmental award in 2020, has already touched down in Cape Town.
He met with the finalists at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden on Wednesday morning. The Prince of Wales also played rugby with students on Monday.
The royal has had a busy few days. He met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.
Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha are also involved in the festivities. Earthshot Global Ambassador Nomzamo hosted the Inaugural Earthshot Prize Youth Leadership Program 2024. The event was attended by 100 people from around the world.
Bonang will host the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 6, alongside Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter.
"I’m Honored to co-host the 2024 @earthshotprize Awards, a mission-driven night celebrating trailblazers who are taking strides to protect our planet," she wrote on Instagram.
Heidi Klum, Nina Dobrev, and Tobe Nwigwe are also expected to appear.
You can watch the event live on YouTube at 17:30 CAT / 15:30 GMT / 10:30 EST.
Main image credit: Instagram/ Winnie Harlow
