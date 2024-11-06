Model Winnie Harlow in love with 'wonderland' Cape Town

Model Winnie Harlow is praising Cape Town after exploring the Mother City during her recent visit to South Africa.

The 30-year-old is in the country for the Earthshot Prize Awards. The Canadian model is one of the presenters at the ceremony.

Winnie was spotted sightseeing at some of Cape Town's well-known tourist attractions ahead of the main event on Wednesday night.

She snapped pictures in Bo-Kaap and visited a local beach to see the penguins.

"Cape Town is a wonderland. The nature, food, history, the penguins. I might have to extend my trip," she captioned a carousel of her pictures.