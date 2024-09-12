Another one! Tyla wins 'Best Afrobeats' award at 2024 MTV VMAs

Just a few days after receiving The Global Impact Award at Billboard’s R&B No.1s 2024 party, Tyla has bagged yet another trophy, this time at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey presented Tyla with the Moonman statue for 'Best Afrobeats' at the UBS Arena in New York City on Wednesday.

Tyla, dressed in a yellow string mini skirt and matching cropped top, thanked her 'Tigers' - as her fans are called - for voting for her.

"This is just a big moment for Africa, African music. The global impact that 'Water' has had on the world proves that African music can be pop music too," the 22-year-old said.

Tyla also told the audience, which included Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, and Tinashe, that there's more to Afrobeats than what people think.

"This is just so special but also bittersweet because there is a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats. It's a thing, and even though Afrobeats has run things and has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It's more than just Afrobeats. I come from South Africa, I represent Amapiano, I represent my culture, and I just want to shout out all the Afrobeats artists in this category."