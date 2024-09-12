Another one! Tyla wins 'Best Afrobeats' award at 2024 MTV VMAs
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The 22-year-old 'Water' hitmaker won her first-ever MTV VMAs Moonman...
The 22-year-old 'Water' hitmaker won her first-ever MTV VMAs Moonman...
Just a few days after receiving The Global Impact Award at Billboard’s R&B No.1s 2024 party, Tyla has bagged yet another trophy, this time at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey presented Tyla with the Moonman statue for 'Best Afrobeats' at the UBS Arena in New York City on Wednesday.
Tyla, dressed in a yellow string mini skirt and matching cropped top, thanked her 'Tigers' - as her fans are called - for voting for her.
"This is just a big moment for Africa, African music. The global impact that 'Water' has had on the world proves that African music can be pop music too," the 22-year-old said.
Tyla also told the audience, which included Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, and Tinashe, that there's more to Afrobeats than what people think.
"This is just so special but also bittersweet because there is a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats. It's a thing, and even though Afrobeats has run things and has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It's more than just Afrobeats. I come from South Africa, I represent Amapiano, I represent my culture, and I just want to shout out all the Afrobeats artists in this category."
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO:
Tyla's 'Water' single was nominated in the Afrobeats category alongside Burna Boy ('City Boys'), Davido ('Sensational' with Chris Brown and Lojay), Tems ('Love Me JeJe'), and Ayra Starr ('Last Heartbreak Song' ft. Giveon).
The 'Breathe Me' singer was nominated for three VMAs. She also received a nod in the 'Best R&B' category. That award went to SZA.
Tyla was also a 'Best New Artist' nominee. Chappell Roan took home the Moonman.
Megan Thee Stallion hosted the 2024 MTV VMAs. She paid tribute to Britney Spears by wearing the iconic outfit the 'Slave 4 U' hitmaker wore to the 2001 VMAs.
Megan also carried an albino python.
yes megan thee stallion paying homage to britney spears with a snake! #vmas— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 12, 2024
pic.twitter.com/OR4R5IEefD
2024 MTV VMAs Winners
Taylor Swift was the biggest winner on the night. The 'Cruel Summer' singer was nominated for 12 awards. She won seven, including 'Video of the Year' for 'Fortnight' featuring Post Malone, 'Artist of the Year', and 'Best Collaboration'.
She now has 30 Moonmen, making her the most decorated solo artist in VMAs history.
Sabrina Carpenter won the coveted 'Song of the Year' statue for her hit single, 'Espresso'.
ALSO READ: 'Espresso' - Sabrina Carpenter releases new song and music video
Eminem won 'Best Hip-Hop', Lenny Kravitz bagged 'Best Rock', and Blackpink's Lisa took home the prize for 'Best K-Pop'. Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Benson Boone were also winners.
See the full list of winners here: 2024 MTV VMAs winners
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: Instagram (@vmas)
Show's Stories
-
'Broken Promises 5' showing at a cinema near you
This one is for the die-hard fans, you know who you are...Danny Guselli 2 minutes ago
-
VIDEO: Toddler directs mom out of driveway like a pro
"Woza Mama, Woza Mama"... is he not the cutest director or what?Carol Ofori 2 hours ago