Halala! Tyla wins 'Best R&B', 'Afrobeats' at 2024 MTV EMAs

Tyla is on a roll. The 'Water' hitmaker just bagged three awards at the MTV EMAs...

Singer Tyla is ending 2024 with a bang. The Grammy Award winner had another big night at the 2024 MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) at the weekend. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by Rita Ora, was held in Manchester, England. Tyla walked the red carpet in a blue and black animal print dress similar to the Roberto Cavalli dress Aaliyah wore to the 2000 MTV VMAs.

tyla pays homage to the iconic aaliyah pic.twitter.com/LXLncqrTMc — ★ (@tylasgirl) November 10, 2024

Tyla also took to the MTV EMAs stage to perform her smash hit, 'Water', and her new song, 'Push 2 Start'. The 22-year-old released the song's music video last week, which fans say gives major 2000s vibes. "The mic was ONNNN!! Oh Tyla the artist you are!!" one YouTube user said about her performance. Another user: "Dude, NO ONE is beating her in the industry right now, she’s CAPTIVATING and gives old school talent. Finally an artist that DESERVES this type of level. This generation finally got one artist right."

Tyla Awards

Tyla picked up three awards at the MTV EMAs. She beat Kehlani, SZA, Tinashe, USHER, and Victoria Monét to take home 'Best R&B'. Tyla also won 'Best Afrobeats'. She was up against Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Rema, and Asake. The South African star accepted the award with her sister, Sydney Seethal, by her side. The 'Truth or Dare' hitmaker was also crowned 'Best African Act'.

Haters gonna hate, but there is no stopping Tyla's rise to super stardom!