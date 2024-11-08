'Push 2 Start' - Tyla's new music video gives major 2000s vi

South African singer Tyla has released a hot new music video for her latest song, 'Push 2 Start'. The 22-year-old's sultry visuals bring back the 2000s.

The Aerin Moreno-directed video is set in a car wash. Tyla and her dancers show off their moves in front of a giant fan - a la Beyoncé in 2003's 'Crazy in Love'.

"Pushing on my buttons with no hesitation / Gas me up, give me motivation / So tell me where we going, pick a destination," she sings in the song.

The video racked up nearly 200,000 views on YouTube in just two hours of its release. Tyla's fans are in love with every minute of her new music video.

"We are so back baby!!! 2000s vibe is what we needed," one YouTube user said. Another user commented: "The visuals are giving me Crazy in Love, Beyonce with a touch of Shut Up and Drive, Rihanna."

Tyla's Instagram followers were equally impressed.

"We haven't had a pop star this interesting since Rihanna. I'm sorry, but Tyla is THE moment and she is taking it!!"

Another fan wrote: "It's giving Rihanna's If It's Loving That You Want and Beyonce's 'Baby Boy' combined."