Tyla releases 'Tears' from Coke Studio Session

Tyla has officially released her new song, 'Tears'. The single is a collaboration with Coca-Cola's Coke Studio.

The Grammy Award winner co-wrote the song, which was released on Wednesday, November 20.

Tyla's new song is a departure from her usual Amapiano-pop sound. It is a slow ballad that feels more R&B.

"When the mirror hurts your feelings/ You believe in all its lies/ When you broke and need some healing /And there’s storm clouds in yours eyes," she sings.

Tyla revealed why she departed from her usual sound in an interview with Coke Studio.

"I feel like a lot of my songs, I'm dancing a lot. I really wanted a song that I could just sing. You know, be a little bit more raw with people [and] just showcase my voice," she said.

Tyla also shared some advice for aspiring musicians.

"Release what you want to release. Do things the way you want to do it, and not worry too much about what other people think," the 22-year-old said.

Her new release does just that, and her fans are loving every second of the emotional ballad.

"This is the R&B Tyla I want," one fan wrote on YouTube. Another fan added: "The vocals, the guitar, the lyrics…. PERFECTION."

A third commented: "Tyla is just spoiling us Tigers with all this new content."

Listen to Tyla's new song 'Tears' below.