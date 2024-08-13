Tyla makes Barack Obama's 2024 summer playlist

Barack Obama's annual summer playlist is here, and it features one of South Africa's most prominent musicians.

'Truth or Dare' hitmaker Tyla has made the cut.

The former US president included her hit song, 'Jump' featuring American rapper Gunna and Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng, on his 2024 Summer Playlist.



"With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!" he wrote.



'Jump', which features the popular lyrics "they never had a pretty girl from Jo'burg/See me now and that's what they prefer", is a song on Tyla's debut self-titles album, which was released in March.

It's not the first time Tyla has featured on one of Obama's music playlists. Her smash hit, 'Water', was included in his 'Favourite Music of 2023' list.

