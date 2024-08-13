Tyla makes Barack Obama's 2024 summer playlist
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The former president of America is sharing some of the songs he has been listening to lately and one of them is by Tyla...
Barack Obama's annual summer playlist is here, and it features one of South Africa's most prominent musicians.
'Truth or Dare' hitmaker Tyla has made the cut.
The former US president included her hit song, 'Jump' featuring American rapper Gunna and Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng, on his 2024 Summer Playlist.
"With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!" he wrote.
'Jump', which features the popular lyrics "they never had a pretty girl from Jo'burg/See me now and that's what they prefer", is a song on Tyla's debut self-titles album, which was released in March.
It's not the first time Tyla has featured on one of Obama's music playlists. Her smash hit, 'Water', was included in his 'Favourite Music of 2023' list.
Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist also includes Billie Eilish's 'Chihiro', H.E.R.'s 'Process', Sting's 'If You Love Somebody Let Them Go', Charli XCX’s '365' and 'Love Me Jele' by Tems.
Songs from Common, Tommy Richman, Cleo Sol, Jill Scott, 2Pac, Norah Jones, Etta James, Bob Dylan, The Supremes, and Willow are also featured.
Check out the full list below.
ALSO READ: Tyla bags three 2024 MTV VMAs nominations
Obama also released his 'Summer Reading List'.
"I’ve read some great books over the last few months and wanted to share some of my favorites. Let me know if you have any recommendations for books I should check out!" he wrote.
Percival Everett's 'James', which is inspired by 'The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn', 'The God Of The Woods' by Liz Moore, and 'Beautiful Days' by Zach Williams are among his favourite reads.
His 36-million followers approved, with many people adding some of their favourite reads.
"Have you read The Women by Kristin Hannah? Powerful," one Instagram user wrote.
Another user commented: "All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker was a phenomenal book! One of my favorites of the year."
A third wrote: "Heaven and Earth Grocery Store. James McBride!."
Check out the full 2024 Reading List below.
