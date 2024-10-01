Tyla is coming home for her first-ever South African tour
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Get ready to sweat up a storm with Tyla this December!
Get ready to sweat up a storm with Tyla this December!
Tyla is gearing up for a special performance - her first-ever tour in her home country, South Africa.
The 22-year-old announced the exciting news on social media. Anything Goes presents Tyla's Mzansi tour in partnership with Showtime Management.
"Tygers! The wait is over… @tyla is coming home for her very first headline shows this December!" Anything Goes wrote on Instagram.
The tour is in support of her debut self-titled album, 'TYLA', which was released in March.
Tyla burst onto the international music scene with her hit song, 'Water'. The single earned her first Billboard Hot 100 hit in America in 2023. The track also reached the top 10 in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Japan, South Africa, and the UK.
The song also earned Tyla her first Grammy and MTV Video Music Award. Tyla proved that she is no one hit wonder. She released several follow-ups, including 'Truth or Dare', 'ART', and 'JUMP' featuring US rapper Gunna and Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng.
She is expected to perform all her smash hits at her upcoming shows in South Africa.
Ticket details and tour dates will be announced soon. Tyla's fans can sign up for early access tickets on tyla.tours.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Over the past few months, Tyla has visited several countries, including Brazil and Japan, where she not only performed but also shot her latest music video, 'Breathe Me'.
She has also performed at several high-profile events such as the Prelude to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in July.
Tyla will also be making an appearance at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October alongside music icon Cher.
We can't wait to see what she has in store for her South African fans!
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
Main image credit: YouTube/Tyla ('Water' music video)
Show's Stories
-
ICYMI: KZN boy's arrival at his matric dance leaves everyone screaming
This is a classic example of understanding the assignment...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago
-
Kevin Hart tries to steal the show at Usher concert
Usher: "I said 'No'!"Carol Ofori 5 hours ago