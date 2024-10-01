Tyla is coming home for her first-ever South African tour

Tyla is gearing up for a special performance - her first-ever tour in her home country, South Africa.

The 22-year-old announced the exciting news on social media. Anything Goes presents Tyla's Mzansi tour in partnership with Showtime Management.

"Tygers! The wait is over… @tyla is coming home for her very first headline shows this December!" Anything Goes wrote on Instagram.

The tour is in support of her debut self-titled album, 'TYLA', which was released in March.

Tyla burst onto the international music scene with her hit song, 'Water'. The single earned her first Billboard Hot 100 hit in America in 2023. The track also reached the top 10 in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Japan, South Africa, and the UK.

The song also earned Tyla her first Grammy and MTV Video Music Award. Tyla proved that she is no one hit wonder. She released several follow-ups, including 'Truth or Dare', 'ART', and 'JUMP' featuring US rapper Gunna and Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng.

She is expected to perform all her smash hits at her upcoming shows in South Africa.

Ticket details and tour dates will be announced soon. Tyla's fans can sign up for early access tickets on tyla.tours.

