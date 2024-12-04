Rachel Kolisi takes special date to Sports Industry Awards

Rachel Kolisi received a special honour at the 2024 Sports Industry Awards (SIA) this week. Her brother, Joel Smith, was by her side to offer support on her big night.

Rachel and Springbok rugby star Siya Kolisi recently split after eight years of marriage.

The former power couple, who have two children together, have not been pictured publicly together since the shocking announcement in October.

Despite the challenging period, Rachel has done her best to put on a brave face and keep the family's life as normal as possible.

She was all smiles as she walked the SIA red carpet in Midrand, Johannesburg. She wore a cream-coloured, off-the-shoulder dress with long sleeves and a high-leg slit.

Her brother Joel was by her side. "Shoutout to my forever plus 1 @jcsmith7 ❤️," she wrote on Instagram.

Rachel received the 'Sport Lifetime Lifetime Community Award' at the ceremony. She says it was her first award win in a very long time.

"The last time I received an award was my matric prize giving! Incredibly grateful. And there is no way it would have happened without my @kolisi_foundation team, who are the most committed and hard-working people I’ve ever met. Thank you #SIA2024 was an amazing night! Honoured to have been there," she said.