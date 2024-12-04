Rachel Kolisi takes special date to Sports Industry Awards
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Sign up:Newsletter
Share this:
Rachel Kolisi gave a shout out to her "forever plus one", her brother Joel Smith...
Rachel Kolisi gave a shout out to her "forever plus one", her brother Joel Smith...
Rachel Kolisi received a special honour at the 2024 Sports Industry Awards (SIA) this week. Her brother, Joel Smith, was by her side to offer support on her big night.
Rachel and Springbok rugby star Siya Kolisi recently split after eight years of marriage.
The former power couple, who have two children together, have not been pictured publicly together since the shocking announcement in October.
Despite the challenging period, Rachel has done her best to put on a brave face and keep the family's life as normal as possible.
She was all smiles as she walked the SIA red carpet in Midrand, Johannesburg. She wore a cream-coloured, off-the-shoulder dress with long sleeves and a high-leg slit.
Her brother Joel was by her side. "Shoutout to my forever plus 1 @jcsmith7 ❤️," she wrote on Instagram.
Rachel received the 'Sport Lifetime Lifetime Community Award' at the ceremony. She says it was her first award win in a very long time.
"The last time I received an award was my matric prize giving! Incredibly grateful. And there is no way it would have happened without my @kolisi_foundation team, who are the most committed and hard-working people I’ve ever met. Thank you #SIA2024 was an amazing night! Honoured to have been there," she said.
ALSO READ: Siya Kolisi gives Benni McCarthy his flowers
Rachel and Joel, who is married to South African swimmer Tatjana Smith (née Schoenmaker), have a very close bond.
The pair shared another sweet moment in August when they posed in Tatjana's Olympic medals. "Family affair ❤️," Joel captioned the picture.
Rachel also has a good relationship with her sister-in-law.
"I can’t believe she’s my sister-in-law. A South African gem, I’m so proud of you @tatjanaschoen for the medals yes, but mostly for the sacrifices, hard decisions, and commitment to our good Lord," she said about Tatjana's impressive showing at the Paris Games.
The former marketing and events co-ordinator will soon be going Down Under to visit another sibling, her sister Hannah Tagicakibau, who is married to rugby player Sailosi Tagicakibua.
READ MORE HERE: Rachel Kolisi and her family are heading to Australia
Rachel has two other sisters, Tabitha Parkin and Sarah Kispert.
It's great to see Rachel getting support from her siblings when she needs it the most!
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi
Sign up:Newsletter
Share this: