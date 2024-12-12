TIME magazine names 10 best songs of 2024

TIME magazine has released a list of the 10 best songs of 2024.

Shortly after Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' was named one of the best albums of the year, Queen B finds herself on another best of 2024 list.

'Riiverdance' is ranked 10th on TIME's list. The song, which is track 23 on Beyoncé's country-inspired album, was not released as an official single, but it is a fan favourite.

The magazine says Beyoncé bridges the hoedown and the ballroom, alternating "between angelic croons and fierce commands over a thumping bassline and a springy acoustic guitar".

The 32-time Grammy Award-winner shows no signs of slowing down. While she's gearing up for her NFL Christmas Halftime show, she also released a new teaser video for her performance on Wednesday.



"A Cowboy Carter Christmas. HOUSTON, TEXAS 12.25," she captioned the clip.