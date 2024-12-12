 TIME magazine names 10 best songs of 2024
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

TIME magazine names 10 best songs of 2024

Updated | By Music Reporter

Beyoncé, Kehlani, Tinashe and Jessica Pratt had some of the best songs in 2024, according to TIME. 

Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar
Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar / Instagram (@beyonce, @kendricklamar)

TIME magazine has released a list of the 10 best songs of 2024. 

Shortly after Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' was named one of the best albums of the year, Queen B finds herself on another best of 2024 list.

'Riiverdance' is ranked 10th on TIME's list. The song, which is track 23 on Beyoncé's country-inspired album, was not released as an official single, but it is a fan favourite. 

The magazine says Beyoncé bridges the hoedown and the ballroom, alternating "between angelic croons and fierce commands over a thumping bassline and a springy acoustic guitar". 

The 32-time Grammy Award-winner shows no signs of slowing down. While she's gearing up for her NFL Christmas Halftime show, she also released a new teaser video for her performance on Wednesday.

"A Cowboy Carter Christmas. HOUSTON, TEXAS 12.25," she captioned the clip. 

ALSO READ: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wow at 'Mufasa: The Lion King' premiere

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift gifts 'Eras' tour staff R3.5 billion in bonuses

Mach-Hommy's 'SUR LE PONT d’AVIGNON (Reparation #1)' came in ninth place, followed by Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti's 'Type Sh**' in eighth. 

Mustafa and Daniel Caesar's 'Leaving Toronto' and 'Dreamstate' by Kelly Lee Owns were in seventh and sixth place, respectively. 

Here's a look at TIME's top five songs on the list. 

5. Jessica Pratt – 'By Hook or By Crook'
4. Kehlani – 'After Hours'
3. Kendrick Lamar – 'Not Like Us'
2. Tinashe – 'Nasty'
1. GloRilla – 'TGIF'

ALSO READ: Jimmy Nevis is excited to share new music in 2025

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Main image credit: Instagram/@beyonce, @kendricklamar

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.