TIME magazine names 10 best songs of 2024
Updated | By Music Reporter
Beyoncé, Kehlani, Tinashe and Jessica Pratt had some of the best songs in 2024, according to TIME.
TIME magazine has released a list of the 10 best songs of 2024.
Shortly after Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' was named one of the best albums of the year, Queen B finds herself on another best of 2024 list.
'Riiverdance' is ranked 10th on TIME's list. The song, which is track 23 on Beyoncé's country-inspired album, was not released as an official single, but it is a fan favourite.
The magazine says Beyoncé bridges the hoedown and the ballroom, alternating "between angelic croons and fierce commands over a thumping bassline and a springy acoustic guitar".
The 32-time Grammy Award-winner shows no signs of slowing down. While she's gearing up for her NFL Christmas Halftime show, she also released a new teaser video for her performance on Wednesday.
"A Cowboy Carter Christmas. HOUSTON, TEXAS 12.25," she captioned the clip.
Mach-Hommy's 'SUR LE PONT d’AVIGNON (Reparation #1)' came in ninth place, followed by Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti's 'Type Sh**' in eighth.
Mustafa and Daniel Caesar's 'Leaving Toronto' and 'Dreamstate' by Kelly Lee Owns were in seventh and sixth place, respectively.
Here's a look at TIME's top five songs on the list.
5. Jessica Pratt – 'By Hook or By Crook'
4. Kehlani – 'After Hours'
3. Kendrick Lamar – 'Not Like Us'
2. Tinashe – 'Nasty'
1. GloRilla – 'TGIF'
Main image credit: Instagram/@beyonce, @kendricklamar
