Lizzo reacts to Beyoncé's NFL Christmas halftime show

Beyoncé recently announced that she will be performing during the NFL halftime show on Christmas Day, and no one is more excited than Lizzo.

Queen B will make an appearance during the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens game, which will be streamed live on Netflix. It will mark the first time the 43-year-old performs songs from her 'Cowboy Carter' album live.

Beyoncé's fans are already calling her halftime show a "mini Superbowl". The 2025 NFL Super Bowl LIX will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show on Sunday, February 9. Beyoncé's NFL Christmas Gameday performance is now being seen as a teaser to the main event.

Lizzo, who is one of the 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker's biggest fans, is counting down the days to Christmas, and not so that she can unwrap presents.

She revealed that she is considering going home to Houston for the holidays to see Beyoncé in action.

"Has there ever been a halftime show for a non-superbowl game?! If not... This is revolutionary," she wrote on the social media platform Bluesky.

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker adds in a separate post that she knew Beyoncé was up to something when she spotted a subtle change to her hair.

"I knew she was in rehearsal... I know that rehearsal hoodie hair!!!"