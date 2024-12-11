Taylor Swift gifts 'Eras' tour staff R3.5 billion in bonuses
Updated | By Music Reporter
Boss of the year! Taylor Swift awarded the crew on her 'Eras' tour more than R3.5 billion in bonuses for their hard work.
Boss of the year! Taylor Swift awarded the crew on her 'Eras' tour more than R3.5 billion in bonuses for their hard work.
Taylor Swift recently wrapped up one of the biggest tours in history, but she's not the only one laughing all the way to the bank.
According to several reports, the singer awarded $197 million (R3.5 billion) in bonuses to staff members on the 'Eras' tour.
People magazine reports that the employees who received the bonuses included dancers, production staff, security, truck drivers, caterers, and musicians.
The nearly two-year tour grossed a staggering $2 billion (R36.4 billion), making it the biggest tour ever.
Taylor's 'Eras' tour ended in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8, after 152 shows that spanned five continents. During her final show, the 34-year-old thanked her fans and team for being part of the adventure of a lifetime.
She also described the tour as the most thrilling chapter of her entire life. Taylor became emotional while talking about her crew during a previous concert in Canada.
"My band, my crew, all my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this, and you put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget," she said during the second to last show of the tour in Toronto.
Gracie Abrams, the opening act for the Canadian leg of the 'Eras' tour, sang Taylor's praises on closing night.
"I don't know about you, I'm not ready for it to be over. And I'm not saying that because I had the privilege of being one of her lucky openers. I'm saying it because, like all of you, I've grown up with Taylor’s songs," she said in an emotional speech.
The 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' hitmaker added that it was a privilege to be on tour with Taylor.
"Tonight, we are all here to remind her how deeply she's touched us, how much we appreciate every single tiny detail that she dreams up to delight us and to thank her from the bottom of our hearts for giving us the time of our lives," she concluded.
Gracie is planning a tour of her own in 2025. She announced this week that the 'Secret of Us Deluxe' tour will kick off in North America in July.
Role Model will be a special guest during the tour.
Gracie's latest song, 'That's So True,' is number six on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (Brought to you by CTM).
Don’t miss out on the latest celeb gossip, the hottest news right now, and 40 chart-topping tunes each week every Saturday morning from 10am to 2pm.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/@taylorswift
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Family surprises beloved nanny with a car
Nosi’s excitement has us jumping for joy with her.Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Interracial couple share the differences in their beach days
Even as a rainbow nation, we all have different ways of doing things but...Carol Ofori 3 hours ago