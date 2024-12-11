Taylor Swift gifts 'Eras' tour staff R3.5 billion in bonuses

Taylor Swift recently wrapped up one of the biggest tours in history, but she's not the only one laughing all the way to the bank.

According to several reports, the singer awarded $197 million (R3.5 billion) in bonuses to staff members on the 'Eras' tour.



People magazine reports that the employees who received the bonuses included dancers, production staff, security, truck drivers, caterers, and musicians.

The nearly two-year tour grossed a staggering $2 billion (R36.4 billion), making it the biggest tour ever.

Taylor's 'Eras' tour ended in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8, after 152 shows that spanned five continents. During her final show, the 34-year-old thanked her fans and team for being part of the adventure of a lifetime.

She also described the tour as the most thrilling chapter of her entire life. Taylor became emotional while talking about her crew during a previous concert in Canada.

"My band, my crew, all my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this, and you put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget," she said during the second to last show of the tour in Toronto.