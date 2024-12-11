 Taylor Swift gifts 'Eras' tour staff R3.5 billion in bonuses
Updated | By Music Reporter

Boss of the year! Taylor Swift awarded the crew on her 'Eras' tour more than R3.5 billion in bonuses for their hard work.

Taylor Swift wearing a t-shirt with a cat print
Taylor Swift/Instagram (@taylorswift)

Taylor Swift recently wrapped up one of the biggest tours in history, but she's not the only one laughing all the way to the bank. 

According to several reports, the singer awarded $197 million (R3.5 billion) in bonuses to staff members on the 'Eras' tour.

People magazine reports that the employees who received the bonuses included dancers, production staff, security, truck drivers, caterers, and musicians.

The nearly two-year tour grossed a staggering $2 billion (R36.4 billion), making it the biggest tour ever. 

Taylor's 'Eras' tour ended in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8, after 152 shows that spanned five continents. During her final show, the 34-year-old thanked her fans and team for being part of the adventure of a lifetime.

She also described the tour as the most thrilling chapter of her entire life. Taylor became emotional while talking about her crew during a previous concert in Canada.

"My band, my crew, all my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this, and you put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget," she said during the second to last show of the tour in Toronto. 

Gracie Abrams, the opening act for the Canadian leg of the 'Eras' tour, sang Taylor's praises on closing night. 

"I don't know about you, I'm not ready for it to be over. And I'm not saying that because I had the privilege of being one of her lucky openers. I'm saying it because, like all of you, I've grown up with Taylor’s songs," she said in an emotional speech

The 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' hitmaker added that it was a privilege to be on tour with Taylor.

"Tonight, we are all here to remind her how deeply she's touched us, how much we appreciate every single tiny detail that she dreams up to delight us and to thank her from the bottom of our hearts for giving us the time of our lives," she concluded.

Gracie is planning a tour of her own in 2025. She announced this week that the 'Secret of Us Deluxe' tour will kick off in North America in July. 

Role Model will be a special guest during the tour. 

Christmas Taylor Swift Gracie Abrams Eras Tour

Main image credit: Instagram/@taylorswift

