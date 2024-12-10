Jimmy Nevis is excited to share new music in 2025

South African singer Jimmy Nevis is feeling grateful after an incredible 2024.

The 'Control-Alt-Delete' hitmaker shared a heartfelt post on Instagram looking back at the year that was.

"This year, I collaborated with so many friends and people I look up to in the industry. Not just producers and artists, but creatives, choreographers, filmmakers, songwriters, musicians, strategists, PR companies etc.," he wrote.

Jimmy also thanked his fans for supporting his music. His post included a screenshot of his numbers for Spotify Wrapped for artists.

"I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity this year. Thank you to everyone who helped bring this music to life. None of this is ever done alone. Thank you to all the fans and supporters for streaming, sharing and listening to the music," he added.

The 32-year-old says he will be back in the studio in 2025. "I'm excited to share some new music next year. And so the journey continues..."