Jimmy Nevis is excited to share new music in 2025
Updated | By Music Reporter
Which Jimmy Nevis song had your heart in 2024? The singer released some amazing songs this year – and he can't wait to do it all again in 2025.
South African singer Jimmy Nevis is feeling grateful after an incredible 2024.
The 'Control-Alt-Delete' hitmaker shared a heartfelt post on Instagram looking back at the year that was.
"This year, I collaborated with so many friends and people I look up to in the industry. Not just producers and artists, but creatives, choreographers, filmmakers, songwriters, musicians, strategists, PR companies etc.," he wrote.
Jimmy also thanked his fans for supporting his music. His post included a screenshot of his numbers for Spotify Wrapped for artists.
"I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity this year. Thank you to everyone who helped bring this music to life. None of this is ever done alone. Thank you to all the fans and supporters for streaming, sharing and listening to the music," he added.
The 32-year-old says he will be back in the studio in 2025. "I'm excited to share some new music next year. And so the journey continues..."
Throughout the year, Jimmy treated his fans to several new songs. He teamed up with Chad Saaiman to release '2K' in November.
In this collaboration, Jimmy sings: "I hope some day we find it /Cause right now we’re continental drifts /My head and hearts divided /Ununited // Unrequited /You don’t wanna meet in the middle /Feels like I’m the only one tryna find a light in this tunnel /Said you needed space just a little / But when you need somebody I'll be there in your lonely hour."
The single was well-received by fans. One fan commented on Instagram, "The collab we knew we needed!!!" Another wrote, "This is GOLD - awesome job you legends."
Jimmy, whose real name is Matthew Peter Le Roux, also collaborated with Acoustic Element in October on 'Rebel Heart'.
In July, he released 'Never Forget', a song featuring Craig Lucas.
Earlier this year, Jimmy debuted the visuals for 'Secret Lovers' on his YouTube Channel. "This song has been a journey of collaboration. With input from my day-one fans and social media network, we've shaped this song into what it is today. Hope you enjoy this creative burst of movement and colour. Please show some love to the amazing performers and team behind the visual," he said.
Listen to a clip of Jimmy and Chad Saaiman singing '2K' below.
Main image credit: Instagram/Jimmy Nevis
