Katy Perry releases deluxe edition of her '143' album

Katy Perry has treated her fans to an early Christmas present. The 'Roar' hitmaker released a deluxe version of her album, '143', on December 20.

The deluxe edition, '1432', features the album's original 11 tracks and four additional songs, including an unreleased song titled, 'OK'. 'I Woke Up', 'Has A Heart', and 'No Tears for New Year's' are the three other tracks.

"I WOKE UP and wanted to give my KatyCats an early holiday gift. To everyone who HAS A HEART, I wish you NO MORE TEARS FOR NEW YEAR’S. I’m always gonna be around no matter if you’re up or down. 1432 is here OK!" Katy wrote on Instagram.

'OK' is already becoming a fan favourite. The motivational track is great for anyone going through a rough patch.

"Hey, it's gonna be okay/ I'm always gonna be around/ No matter if you're up or down/ Hey, what did I say?/ I'm never gonna let you drown/ No matter if you're up or down," Katy sings on 'OK'.

The track has been described as the perfect anthem to ring in the new year.

"Setting the stage for the New Year, the anthemic song exudes hope, celebrating personal growth and confidence as new ambitions crystalise and relationships are rejuvenated," a statement about the deluxe album reads.