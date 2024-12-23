Katy Perry releases deluxe edition of her '143' album
Updated | By Music Reporter
The deluxe edition of Katy Perry's latest album features four additional songs.
Katy Perry has treated her fans to an early Christmas present. The 'Roar' hitmaker released a deluxe version of her album, '143', on December 20.
The deluxe edition, '1432', features the album's original 11 tracks and four additional songs, including an unreleased song titled, 'OK'. 'I Woke Up', 'Has A Heart', and 'No Tears for New Year's' are the three other tracks.
"I WOKE UP and wanted to give my KatyCats an early holiday gift. To everyone who HAS A HEART, I wish you NO MORE TEARS FOR NEW YEAR’S. I’m always gonna be around no matter if you’re up or down. 1432 is here OK!" Katy wrote on Instagram.
'OK' is already becoming a fan favourite. The motivational track is great for anyone going through a rough patch.
"Hey, it's gonna be okay/ I'm always gonna be around/ No matter if you're up or down/ Hey, what did I say?/ I'm never gonna let you drown/ No matter if you're up or down," Katy sings on 'OK'.
The track has been described as the perfect anthem to ring in the new year.
"Setting the stage for the New Year, the anthemic song exudes hope, celebrating personal growth and confidence as new ambitions crystalise and relationships are rejuvenated," a statement about the deluxe album reads.
Katy Perry 143 album
Katy released her seventh studio album, '143', in September. The lead single, 'Woman's World', contained a heavy feminist message that was both applauded and criticised.
Despite the lukewarm reception, the song reached the top 10 in several countries, including Argentina. It peaked at #63 in America.
"Lifetimes' and 'I'm His, He's Mine' were released as the second and third singles.
"I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis," Katy said in an episode of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast in September.
She was responding to criticism over Dr Luke's involvement in her album. Singer Kesha accused the music producer of sexual assault. They settled a years-long legal battle in 2023.
Dr Luke previously worked on some of Katy's biggest hits, including 'I Kissed A Girl' and 'Teenage Dream'. Katy said he was one of the people she collaborated with on the album, but the songs come from her.
"When I speak about ‘Woman’s World,’ I speak about feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman, giving birth, creating life, creating another set of organs. A brain! A heart! I created a whole ass heart! And I did it, and I’m still doing it. I’m still a matriarch and feeling really grounded in that, that’s where I’m speaking from. So I created all of this with several different collaborators, people that I’ve collaborated with from the past, from ‘Teenage Dream’ era. All of that.”
Main image credit: Katy Perry/ YouTube ('OK" visualiser)
