Katy Perry announces new single with Doechii

Katy Perry announces new collaboration with Doechii
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Katy Perry and Doechii are releasing 'I'm His, He's Mine' just in time for the weekend!
Katy Perry and Doechii have teamed up for new music.
The stars have a new offering titled, 'I'm His, He's Mine'.
The single comes out this Friday, 13 September.
In July, Katy announced that she would be releasing a new album called, '143'.
It is her seventh album.
So far she has released two singles from the album, 'Lifetimes' and 'Woman's World'.
The latter was released on July 11.
The singles were produced by Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald.
'143' is Perry’s follows Katy's 2020 album, 'Smile'.
It is coming out on Friday, September 20.
