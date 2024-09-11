 Katy Perry announces new single with Doechii
Katy Perry announces new collaboration with Doechii

Updated | By Poelano Malema

Katy Perry and Doechii are releasing 'I'm His, He's Mine' just in time for the weekend! 

Katy Perry
Katy Perry / Instagram

Katy Perry and Doechii have teamed up for new music. 

The stars have a new offering titled, 'I'm His, He's Mine'. 

The single comes out this Friday, 13 September. 

In July, Katy announced that she would be releasing a new album called, '143'.

It is her seventh album. 

So far she has released two singles from the album, 'Lifetimes' and 'Woman's World'. 

The latter was released on July 11. 

The singles were produced by Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald. 

'143' is Perry’s follows Katy's 2020 album, 'Smile'.

It is coming out on Friday, September 20. 

music collaboration Katy Perry

Image courtesy of Instagram. 

Show's Stories

