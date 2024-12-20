Boss! Beyoncé tops all females in RIAA certifications

Beyoncé can add a new record to her growing list of accomplishments.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced this week that the singer now has 103 certifications, earning her the 'Most Certified Titles for a Female Artist of All Time' title.

“We are so excited to recognise the incredible talent, hard work and creative spirit reflected across diverse genres. Beyoncé’s iconic catalogue has earned the achievement of most certified titles for a female artist in RIAA’s history," Michele Ballantyne, President and COO of the RIAA, said.

"Congratulations on this crowning milestone, Beyoncé, Parkwood Entertainment, Columbia Records — and we see you, BeyHive, streaming on repeat!”

Earlier this year, Beyoncé released her eighth studio album as a solo artist, 'Cowboy Carter' also called 'Act II: Cowboy Carter'. The album, which has a 27-song tracklist, was certified platinum.

Two songs from the project also have RIAA certifications. 'Texas Hold 'Em' has been certified two times platinum, while '16 Carriages' achieved gold status.

'Cowboy Carter' received 11 nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards, including 'Album of the Year' and 'Best Country Album'. 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages' also received nominations.

Queen B's collaborations with Post Malone ('LEVII's JEANS') and Miley Cyrus ('II Most Wanted') are also up for awards.

Rolling Stone magazine named 'Cowboy Carter' one of the best albums of 2024. South African singer Tyla's self-titled debut album also made the list.

The 22-year-old's album, 'Water', was certified gold by the RIAA in November.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, will be closing 2024 on a high. The 43-year-old singer is set to perform during the NFL Christmas Gameday match between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

The halftime show will be streamed on Netflix. Check out the show's teaser below.